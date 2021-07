Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is taking the lead on a congressional effort that will save the lives of suicidal service members and veterans. Cheney is a principal co-sponsor of a measure in Congress to create an annual “National Warrior Call Day,” introducing the legislation on June 30. “By establishing this day and encouraging Americans to reach out to those who have worn or are wearing the uniform, we can save lives and protect those who have done so much to protect us,” she said in a statement.