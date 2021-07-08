Cancel
American Hop Supplier Partners With K9s For Warriors For Their 4th Annual Veterans Blend In Support Of Military Heroes

YAKIMA, Wash., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), a global hop supplier for the brewing community, celebrates 4 th of July by launching the presale of their annual Veterans Blend. Currently in its 4 th year, this hop blend supports and celebrates US military Veterans while collaborating with brewers to create something bigger than beer.

A new blend of hops for the Veterans Blend is selected each year by military Veteran brewers across the states. This year, it includes experimental hop varieties HBC 630 and HBC 472, as well as Ekuanot ®, Idaho 7 ® and Azacca ® brand hops. Along with a new blend recipe, they also select a different nonprofit organization to support, addressing the various needs of the Veteran community.

This year, YCH is proud to partner with K9s For Warriors, the largest provider of Service Dogs trained to aid military Veterans in everyday life. Their mission is to end Veteran suicide by providing Service Dogs to Veterans suffering from service-connected trauma. Brewers are encouraged to brew their support with their own special brew days and charitable beers.

Kevin Ryan, US Army Veteran and CEO of Service Brewing said, "We are excited to support this year's Veterans Blend and K9s For Warriors and help Veterans receive a lifechanging Service Dog. Every year, our patrons excitedly look forward to the release of our beer with the recognition of the benefits it provides to well-deserving charities."

The 4 th Annual Veterans Blend is available for presale to commercial brewers. The deadline to submit orders is Sept. 15 to allow for time to ship, brew and pour by Veterans Day 2021. Limited inventory will also be available for direct purchase in November. Visit www.yakimachief.com/commercial/hop-wire/4th-annual-veterans-blend for details.

Yakima Chief Hops

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become leaders of innovation, quality and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing industry-leading research and products. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the communities around us. www.yakimachief.com

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors provides highly-trained Service Dogs to military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-hop-supplier-partners-with-k9s-for-warriors-for-their-4th-annual-veterans-blend-in-support-of-military-heroes-301328377.html

SOURCE Yakima Chief Hops

