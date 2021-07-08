Local Author Writes to Empower Children

Meet Children’s Book Author, De’Auz’janae Pickett. Learn how her book “Gigi’s House” turns traditions into legacy. As a young child, De’Auz’janae Pickett could piece together imaginative and coherent narratives. Her grandmothers played a pivotal role in recognizing and affirming her creative ability. However, it wasn’t until Spring 2021 that Pickett’s child-like creativity was shared with the world. Born and raised in the Central District of Seattle, Pickett’s passion for community and Black-uplift was instilled at an early age. For that reason, centering experiences relevant to Black people by Black people motivated her to write stories familiar to many of us. “Gigi’s House” tells the story of the Friday traditions at grandma’s (“Gigi'') house, which began with Pickett and her siblings. Today, Pickett’s daughter, nieces, and nephews continue Friday traditions at their great-grandma's ("Gigi”) house.