Why Police Pursuits Keep Killing People

By Molly Olmstead
Slate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe teenager who filmed the murder of George Floyd last summer wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that one of her own family members had been killed by a Minneapolis police officer. Darnella Frazier, the 18-year-old who was given a Pulitzer Prize Special Citation for the video, said that her uncle, Leneal Lamont Frazier, had been killed when his car was struck by a police officer speeding down a residential road in pursuit of a robbery suspect. “It’s not fair how the police can just go around killing people,” Frazier wrote. “You took an innocent life trying to catch someone else.”

