Santa Fe County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Fe by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 16:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 424 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Santa Fe, Eldorado At Santa Fe, Canada De Los Alamos, Hyde Memorial State Park and Tesuque. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Flood Advisory#18 30 00#Southeastern Santa Fe#Eldorado#Tesuque
