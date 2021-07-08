Cancel
Cheatham County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Hickman, Williamson by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Hickman; Williamson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN DICKSON...NORTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON...SOUTH CENTRAL CHEATHAM AND NORTHEASTERN HICKMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM CDT At 525 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Dickson, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dickson, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, Burns, Fairview, Bon Aqua, Pinewood and Lyles. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 158 and 159, and between mile markers 161 and 188. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 13.

alerts.weather.gov

