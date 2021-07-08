Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

SIR CLIVE WOODWARD: Poor warm-up games won't help Warren Gatland... they will be of limited use and the teams were incredibly poor, so it's just as well the Lions have such a canny coach as this Tour is proving difficult

By Sir Clive Woodward
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

It’s just as well the Lions have such a canny, experienced coach as Warren Gatland because this tour is proving incredibly challenging. We knew it would be but the events of the last week have underlined that.

The goalposts seem to change every day. Players test positive for Covid and have to isolate along with close contacts and matches are cancelled at short notice.

I don’t envy Warren one bit and I take my hat off to everybody involved in trying to make this tour happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5lzw_0arRhI8E00
It's just as well the Lions have a coach as canny as Warren Gatland because this tour is difficult

And on top of all this is the lack of quality opposition in the first two games in South Africa. The Sigma Lions and Natal Sharks were incredibly poor and didn’t field any of their Springboks, who are all in the South Africa team bubble.

They provided no kind of relevant warm-up, no physical test up front and no kind of work-out at scrum time, which is where the Boks will look to dominate in the Tests. Now comes news the Lions will play the Sharks again on Saturday. Other than as a guide to who is fit and firing, these matches are of limited use.

Given all this, I fancy Warren will put a lot of faith in his long-thought-out plans. He is a great judge of a player and will have a good idea what a team to beat South Africa look like. Every Lions coach will tell you that everybody in the tour party will have the chance to play his way into the team, but that isn’t practical, especially on a tour like this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4pOu_0arRhI8E00
The Sigma Lions and Natal Sharks were incredibly poor and the two matches are of limited use

Which brings me to the likely make-up of the Lions midfield which seems to be one of the most hotly-discussed areas. Gatland is a ruthless, clear-headed selector - the man who dropped Brian O’Driscoll on the eve of the third and decisive Test in Australia in 2013 - and he will have to bite the bullet again.

Fly-half: Dan Biggar, Finn Russell or Owen Farrell? Biggar, currently in isolation, would seem to be the favourite after a fine Six Nations and an impressive performance against Japan, but don’t be surprised if Gatland opts for Farrell.

That is certainly what I would do. To beat South Africa on their own turf, you must have a world-class goalkicker. Farrell is exactly that and, for me, must start somewhere.

When he plays at 12 I believe you only get Farrell at 80 per cent effectiveness, but when he plays at 10 you get the full Monty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Lgbw_0arRhI8E00
Don't be surprised if Gatland opts for Owen Farrell over the impressive Dan Biggar at fly-half

Farrell did a great job for Gatland in 2017 and the coach won’t have forgotten that. Just as Gareth Southgate banked on Harry Kane coming good in the Euros, I believe Gatland will be tempted to stick with Farrell, with Biggar or Russell on the bench.

And having chosen Farrell, that would determine the hard-core midfield I want alongside him.

Bundee Aki could be an inspired choice, ideal for the physical challenges of South Africa. I can see Aki forcing his way into the side at 12 alongside Robbie Henshaw at 13, if he can overcome his current injury niggle.

We will see, but time is not Gatland’s friend.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

208K+
Followers
79K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Warren Gatland
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Natal Sharks#Springboks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
News Break
Rugby
News Break
Sports
Related
RugbyPosted by
Daily Mail

The Lions are laughing at six and seven... Warren Gatland has a welcome dilemma with high-quality flanker options on tour, as Tom Curry prepares to make his debut and add intrigue to the battle for places

In the midst of tour chaos, Tom Curry is ready to make his Lions debut on Wednesday - and the England flanker’s first appearance will add further intrigue to the fiercest battle for Test places. While Covid turmoil rages around them, Warren Gatland and his squad have to stay focused...
WorldSkySports

Lions coach Warren Gatland says no to a second South Africa 'A' clash

Warren Gatland has welcomed South Africa elevating their 'A' clash into an unofficial fourth Test, but the British and Irish Lions head coach has emphatically ruled out meeting for a second time on Saturday. The Springboks have picked seven starters from the XV that crushed England in the 2019 World...
Rugbypunditarena.com

Warren Gatland confirms Alun Wyn Jones will rejoin Lions tour

Alun Wyn Jones will rejoin the British and Irish Lions on tour in South Africa less than three weeks after dislocating his shoulder. The Lions captain was ruled out of the tour after suffering the injury just eight minutes into the game against Japan, and Conor Murray was named skipper in Jones’ absence.
WorldBBC

British and Irish Lions: Finn Russell's tour may be over admits Gatland

Fly-half Finn Russell may be forced home from the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa with an Achilles tear, says head coach Warren Gatland. The Scotland international, 28, will be unavailable until the start of the three-Test series on 24 July at best. "If he makes good progress...
RugbyPosted by
Daily Mail

The mind games begin! Rassie Erasmus ignites war of words with Warren Gatland as he tweets footage of Owen Farrell's own high tackle during South Africa 'A' defeat - hitting back at the Lions head coach's claim Faf de Klerk should have seen red

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus lit the touch-paper ahead of a Lions series that could ignite next week, sensationally outing Owen Farrell on social media. The Springboks' leader took to Twitter on Friday in extraordinary fashion. Responding to an article based around his counterpart Warren Gatland's claims that scrum-half Faf...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Warren Gatland insists scrum-half Faf de Klerk should have seen red for high challenge in South Africa A's victory over the Lions... and hits out at Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus' 'waterboy' role on Wednesday

Warren Gatland thinks Faf de Klerk should have been sent off against the Lions on Wednesday - and joked about counterpart Rassie Erasmus carrying water for the South Africans. Scrum-half de Klerk was sin-binned for South Africa 'A' for a high hit in defence as the Lions pounded the line in the first half of the tour game.
RugbyPosted by
Daily Mail

'The Lion' multidimensional artwork - which shows a roaring lion on one side and a rugby player on another - goes on display at Cardiff Castle in support of Warren Gatland's side as excitement builds ahead of South Africa crunch

Sky Sports and NOW have thrown their support behind Warren Gatland's Lions side by commissioning a one-off multi-dimensional piece of rugby artwork. The 'Lion' as it has been named is on show at Cardiff Castle, and has been designed to help excitement build at home ahead of the South Africa series, particularly with Covid restrictions meaning fans are unable to travel and be on tour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy