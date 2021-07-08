American Horror Stories

Few pop culture projects have devoted more time, energy, and resources—across more than a decade of production time—into trying to convince us that they exist than the Y: The Last Man adaptation. Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerrera’s award-winning graphic novel, about a world in which all the men save one drop dead, has deployed every trick in the book to try to get us onboard with the idea that someone might actually make a film or TV series out of it: Production announcements, high-profile castings, and even a series commitment from FX On Hulu to make a show out of the comic. It’s an amazing effort just to try to trick us into thinking this thing has been made, a feat of prestidigitation as elaborate and impressive as any of the escape tricks that protagonist Yorick Brown prides himself on performing in the book.