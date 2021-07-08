Dolores Avery dead: Making A Murderer star Steven's mum dies aged 83

The mother of Steven Avery, the man who was at the centre of Netflix's Making a Murderer, has died aged 83.

Steven's attorney, Kathleen Zellner, confirmed Dolores had passed away on Thursday morning.

Her death comes just a day before Steven's 59th birthday.

Kathleen sent a message to followers of Steven asking for their support after he suffered "another cruel blow".

She tweeted: "Update: Fate dealt another cruel blow to Steven Avery today right before his birthday tomorrow; his mother Dolores Avery passed away at 6:50 am.

"He needs your support now more than ever," she continued before saying "RIP Ma Avery".

Steven's brother Earl told TMZ that his mum had been in hospice care in the weeks prior to death and said she had dementia.

He revealed that the last time his mum spoke to Steven was likely to be eight or nine months ago.

Steven later told the publication: "Losing my parents before I got out has always been my worst nightmare. Now it has happened.

"I worry my Dad will not live to see me as a free man. Today I lost the person I most wanted to take care of and give a better life when I am freed. I cannot put in words the pain of losing my mom."

Dolores always maintained her son was innocent.

Steven was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after he was convicted of killing 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach two years earlier.

Despite the guilty sentence, Steven and his lawyers continue to fight for his innocence.

Steven's nephew, Brendan Dassey, was convicted as being a co-conspirator and is also in prison for the crime.

Steven had previously served 18 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of sexual assault and attempted murder of Penny Beerntsen.

Kathleen first took on Steven's current case in 2016. She argues that he had his rights violated and detectives had obtained evidence in a way that went beyond their search warrant.

She states that she has new witnesses that should mean Steven is given a retrial.

She also asked the appeals court to put his recent appeal on hold and to send his case to circuit court so that the testimony of the new witnesses can be heard.

Steven's story was well publicised in the Netflix docuseries titled Making a Murderer.

The series cast doubt on the motives of police investigating Halbach's death and left some viewers thinking that the pair had been wrongfully convicted.

Mum Dolores featured heavily in the series.

