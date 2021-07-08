Southern Boone School District officials ignore new health advisory
BOONE COUNTY — Summer school students in Ashland Thursday didn’t follow a new Boone County health advisory calling for mask-wearing and social distancing. Southern Boone School District officials said the strong recommendations weren’t necessary for their summer school students because their COVID numbers were very low. Health Director Stephanie Browning issued a health advisory on Wednesday strongly urging people in Boone County to wear masks, social distance, and stay home if they were sick as the Delta Variant continued to spread.krcgtv.com
