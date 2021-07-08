Enough talking — address Arches’ congestion now

We had a very long drive yesterday. We enjoyed our drive through Yellowstone on the way out, and our drive through the southern part of Idaho was also gorgeous. Once we crossed into Utah, the scenery started to change from forested mountains to arid landscape. It got very hot. Surprisingly, the highways were extremely busy in Utah as well. There were many cars on the road with a high speed limit (80 mph). It felt a little dangerous driving through the state (especially through Salt Lake City), but we eventually made it to southern Utah and the town of Moab. It was evening, and the KOA office was closed. Thankfully, they had our keys waiting for us, so we were able to get to our cabin no problem. We also grabbed Paul & Colleen's key. They're meeting us in Moab to take the kids while Andrew and I go to a wedding this weekend, but they were a few hours behind us because they wanted to drive through the Grand Tetons and also dropped off Scott in Salt Lake City, where he will be flying home to Texas.