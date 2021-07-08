Cancel
States Ending $300 Unemployment Benefits Haven’t Boosted Labor Market Yet, Morgan Stanley Finds

By Jonathan Ponciano
Forbes
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly a month after two dozen GOP-led states started cutting the federal government's $300 enhanced weekly benefit for the unemployed, Morgan Stanley economists say the move—which critics have called politically (and not economically) motivated—hasn't done much to help the struggling labor market, lending little credence to the argument that ending the benefits early would accelerate a recovery by encouraging Americans to return to work.

