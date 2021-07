First time poster, long time user/prosumer. I've come across a situation where I have to migrate a VM to a new data store. Said VM is spread across two data stores ("OS", and "DATA"). I would like to move just the OS (to a new, higher performance data store while leaving the secondary "DATA" in-place. Haven't had success in doing so and cant seem to find any tips specific to my situation. If anyone has done so or can point in a direction, help would be much appreciated.