Thanks to tourism, Grand County has an extra $8.4M

(NEWTON) A note from the Jasper County Agricultural Association, thanking everyone for their support in making the recent 150th annual Jasper County Fair a fantastic success a couple of weeks ago. With some of the best weather, compared to past fairs, this year’s event included several capacity crowds, including sold out grandstands for the Whippoorwill Rodeo and the Demolition Derby, plus fireworks afterwards. Other great crowd attendances for the Tractor Pulls, Truck Pulls, and Flat Drags, not to mention the Talent Show, Queen Pageants, Music Concert, Harness Racing, and of course, the Carnival Rides and all the great fair food. The fair included a great turnout with livestock, plus a successful Youth Livestock Auction in the newly dedicated Larry Casey Junior Livestock Building. All of the fair events were made possible by the thirty (30) plus businesses and the multiple volunteers at the fair day and night along with the local organizations who stepped up to help at the front gate in keeping the traffic moving while handling the ticket sales as well. Plans are already underway for next year’s 2022 Jasper County Fair in Newton.