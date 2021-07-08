Cancel
Traffic

Kimley-Horn wins $150K transportation planning bid

By Carter Pape
moabtimes.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother part of the effort is strategic planning. A paid subscription is required to access this content.

www.moabtimes.com

Traffic
Kalispell, MTDaily Inter Lake

Kalispell transportation plan goes to city Planning Board

A request from the city of Kalispell to amend its growth policy to include a new long-term plan focused on improving transportation in the area tops the Kalispell Planning Board's agenda for its July 13 meeting. The city's current transportation plan hasn't been updated since 2008. Officials stressed the need...
Herreid, SDppioneer.com

Public meeting in Herreid to discuss Master Transportation Plan

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) has been working for the past couple of months on a Master Transportation Plan for the City of Herreid. There will be a public meeting on Monday, July 19, at the Herreid Community Center to discuss the preliminary recommendations and to receive public input on the plan. The meeting will begin at 6 […]
Pierre, SDYankton Daily Press

SDDOT Seeks Input On Transportation Plan

PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) seeks public input into the development of the 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). The plan is a guide to the development of a safe and efficient transportation system across South Dakota. It encompasses all modes of transportation, including public transit, bicycle and pedestrian travel, freight, and highway travel to identify supporting plans to achieve the state’s goals.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

City Transportation Planning Czar and Believer’s Edge Leader on Paid Leave

Rob Dayton’s, City Hall’s go-to guy in terms of transportation planning, traffic, electric bikes, parking, and increasingly the revitalization of State Street in times of the pandemic, has been out on paid administrative leave for the past two and a half months after filing a complaint about inquiries made by three members of the Santa Barbara City Council regarding his involvement in Believer’s Edge, an all-male Christian ministry he started.
Kyle, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

Kyle City Council approves updated Transportation Master Plan

As Kyle grows, so too does the need for change. Presented with an updated 2021 Transportation Master Plan, city council approved coming roadway changes with Kyle’s future in mind. Associate Vice President John Dean of CP&Y, Inc., an engineering and architectural consulting firm, said the city must address its significant lack of ...
Houston, TXdefendernetwork.com

TX Dot hosts overview of State Unified Transportation Plan

Houston residents are being asked to weigh in on a plan that could mean big changes to one of the busiest highways in the city. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will host a virtual meeting giving an overview of the State’s 10-year plan, Unified Transportation Plan (UTP) Wednesday, July 7. The meeting will include the potential removal of funding assigned to the I-45 North Houston Highway Improvement Project (known as the NHHIP). To learn more about the project visit: www.ih45northandmore.com.
Politicsyoursun.com

Man declines Charlotte County job as director of transportation planning

A Virginia man selected in late June to lead the county’s transportation planning agency has turned down the job citing family medical issues. Thomas Burke of Fairfax, Virginia, declined an offer to be the director of the Charlotte County Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization, outgoing Director Gary Harrell told The Daily Sun this week. Burke is a senior transportation planner in Fairfax, but had worked previously for the Florida Department of Transportation, in Osceola County and for the Lake Sumter MPO.
New Castle, DEdelaware.gov

City of New Castle & WILMAPCO Transportation Plan Info Booth at Battery Park

City of New Castle & WILMAPCO Transportation Plan Info Booth at Battery Park. Share your ideas and stay for the music! Join us in the City of New Castle on July 28th (rain date August 4th) between 6 – 8 p.m. at Battery Park near Delaware Street. We will be sharing information about the City of New Castle Transportation Plan and seeking community feedback. In addition, New Castle’s summer concert series will be going on.
TrafficWashington Post

The Transportation Planning Board should not be driven by pressure

The July 18 Metro article “Md. reveals $1.23 billion in proposed road and transit cuts” explained that the Maryland Department of Transportation is threatening to cut other highway projects unless the members of the Transportation Planning Board change their previous votes and approve the plan to widen the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 with private toll lanes. The TPB listened to the public and made a decision in the best interests of the future of Maryland by not approving this plan on June 16.
Trafficarxiv.org

Planning Strategies for Lane Reversals in Transportation Networks

This paper studies strategies to optimize the lane configuration of a transportation network for a given set of Origin-Destination demands using a planning macroscopic network flow model. The lane reversal problem is, in general, NP-hard since the optimization is made over integer variables. To overcome this burden, we reformulate the problem using a piecewise affine approximation of the travel latency function which allows us to exploit the total unimodularity property of Integer Linear Programming (ILP). Consequently, we transform the ILP problem to a linear program by relaxing the integer variables. In addition, our method is capable of solving the problem for a desired number of lane reversals which serves to perform cost-benefit analysis. We perform a case study using the transportation network of Eastern Massachusetts (EMA) and we test our method against the original lane configuration and a projected lower bound solution. Our empirical results quantify the travel time savings for different levels of demand intensity. We observe reduction in travel times up to 40% for certain links in the network.
Sheldon, IAkiwaradio.com

Council To Accept Winning Bid For Crossroads North Infrastructure

Sheldon, Iowa — When the Sheldon City Council meets in regular session Wednesday they’ll hold a pair of public hearings. The first will be on Phase II of the Crossroads North infrastructure bids. Bid opening was held earlier this month. Following the public hearing the Council is expected to award the bid for that project. The second public hearing will be on the issuance of general obligation loan notes to finance the purchase of a new Aerial ladder truck for the Sheldon Fire Company to replace their old unit that was totaled in a collision last spring. The Council is also expected to pass a resolution to issue $2.5 million in general obligation loan notes for street repair.
Trafficpawneenation.org

Pawnee Nation Transportation Department is working to develop a transportation safety plan update.

The Pawnee Nation is in the process of developing a tribal transportation safety plan update. This plan will position the Tribe to pursue funding opportunities for safety projects within the tribal area. Please take the time to complete this short survey about transportation safety issues. The Pawnee Nation Transportation Department is working with Cross Timbers Consulting to develop this transportation safety plan update.
Trafficclaycountymn.gov

Clay County will host two community input meetings for the Comprehensive and Transportation Plan

Clay County will host two in-person public input opportunity meetings for the Clay County Comprehensive and Transportation Plan on Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27 from 6:30 to 8:00 PM. Members of the public are invited to participate in one of two meetings at the following: Hitterdal Community Hall (101 Viking Avenue S) on July 26; and the Buffalo-Red River Watershed District Office (1303 4th Avenue NE, Barnesville) on July 27.
Ontario, ORArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Transportation plans in-person meeting for roundabout

ONTARIO — Now that COVID-19 public meeting restrictions have been relaxed, the Oregon Department of Transportation is holding an in-person meeting to present information about the proposed roundabout at Cairo Junction, according to a news release from Oregon Department of Transportation on Wednesday. Cairo Junction is where Oregon Highway 201...
Trafficiea.org

Recovery and adaptation plan / Sustainable green transport/Budapest development

1) Fixed-track development of the Budapest agglomeration (HUF 485.2 billion) While growing population in suburban commuting to the central Budapest, public transportation system is not sufficiently developed and two-thirds commute by car. Thus, this program aims to increase the number of passengers using trains by 80% by 2040, which would expect to reduce 4 million tons of CO2 emissions per year.

