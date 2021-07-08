Cancel
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD lower lows hint at further declines

By FXStreet Team
FXStreet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD holds close to weekly lows in broadly risk-off markets. Investors are prepping for an earlier than an anticipated move by the Fed. FX markets are showing a distinct risk-off flavour on Thursday. The mood is weighing on currencies such as Sterling that has fallen to its lowest against the euro in more than three weeks and to just pips away from the early July lows of 1.3731. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3777, down 0.15% on the day after falling from a high of 1.3805 to a low of 1.3741. Read more...

