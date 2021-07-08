Men say insulting a woman led to attack, shooting outside Fredericksburg bar
Police say an obscenity helped spur a downtown Fredericksburg shooting in May that resulted in multiple charges against a Spotsylvania County man. Raekwon M. Johnson, 25, is charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting in public and reckless handling of a firearm. Judge John R. Stevens certified the charges to a Fredericksburg grand jury after a preliminary hearing Thursday in Fredericksburg General District Court.fredericksburg.com
