Sponsors, donors needed for Oct. 30 St. George Catholic Church custom car, bike show

The Knights of Columbus at St. George Catholic Church, 300 E. 16th Ave. in Apache Junction, is hosting the 17th Annual Custom Car and Bike Show Oct. 30. “Once again, this year we are happy to announce all the proceeds will benefit and stay with the Apache Junction Boys and Girls Club. As in previous years, we will have awards for the vehicles as voted on by the attendees; our huge raffle; free food and beverages,” according to a release.