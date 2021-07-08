Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apache Junction, AZ

Sponsors, donors needed for Oct. 30 St. George Catholic Church custom car, bike show

yourvalley.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knights of Columbus at St. George Catholic Church, 300 E. 16th Ave. in Apache Junction, is hosting the 17th Annual Custom Car and Bike Show Oct. 30. “Once again, this year we are happy to announce all the proceeds will benefit and stay with the Apache Junction Boys and Girls Club. As in previous years, we will have awards for the vehicles as voted on by the attendees; our huge raffle; free food and beverages,” according to a release.

www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Car#Mutual Aid#Charity#Girls Club#The Knights Of Columbus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Cars
News Break
Charities
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-Sweden's women stun U.S. with 3-0 thrashing in Tokyo opener

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - A pair of goals from Swedish forward Stina Blackstenius spelled catastrophe for the United States on Wednesday, as they suffered a shock 3-0 defeat in their Tokyo 2020 debut. Fifth-ranked Sweden put the pressure on almost immediately with three shots in the first eight minutes,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy