Podolak, Marble Among '21 Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame Class

By Iowa Sports Information
hawkeyenation.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa — The National Iowa Varsity Club and the University of Iowa Athletics Department announced its 2021 Hall of Fame class Tuesday. The 32nd Hall of Fame class includes Dan Bachman, Kari Hamel, Kristi Hanks, Frank “Kinney” Holbrook, Kristen Holmes, Roy Marble, Fred Mims, Diane Nukuri, Brad Penrith and Ed Podolak.

