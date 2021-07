Over the past few days, the revamped BMW News app has been rolled out to millions of BMWs. With this update, the News app becomes a broad, convenient and intelligent in-vehicle news service that can be tailored to the customer. This means BMW is now offering an improved service to meet the growing customer desire for news-on-demand and infotainment podcasts. The key new functions are personalised, intelligent filtering of news, significantly higher audio quality and the introduction of news feeds. Accessing news will now be as easy and entertaining as listening to the radio, and time in the car will be spent more in line with the customer’s interests and on-demand requirements.