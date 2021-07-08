Cancel
WHAT THE TECH? New technology seeks to eliminate robocalls

By Jamey Tucker
Wrcbtv.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don't get a robocall every day, you probably don't have a cellphone. Robocalls are the #1 complaint filed with the FCC but new technology just might put an end to them. STIR/SHAKEN is a relatively new technology that enables cellphone carriers to verify a call is coming from the number that's displayed on the screen. The idea is by eliminating calls from "spoofed" numbers, robocall companies could not send mass phone calls using numbers that appear to be coming from the receiver's area code.

