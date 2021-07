I’m a bit out of practice with this, so let’s just jump right in to this. You all are here for the cookie tables anyway. I had never heard of cookie tables prior to grad school in upstate New York. Cookie tables aren’t a thing there either, but I had a friend from western PA, who, in planning her wedding, was super excited about the cookie table. It turns out, this is a massively necessary part of a Pittsburgh wedding, and I have to say, it sounds like a lovely tradition.