Brother and sister Grant and Marina Mitchell received their Eagle Scout rank at their Court of Honor on Wednesday, June 9, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. The Eagle rank is the highest award in the Scouts BSA program. Grant and Marina were joined by family, friends, teachers, fellow scouts and leaders. They were honored with a certificate from the Military Order of the World Wars and state Rep. Cyndi Stevenson joined as a guest speaker. The Order of Arrow members within their Troops presented the Four Winds ceremony, along with the Trail to Eagle and the Voice of the Eagle.