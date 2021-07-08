Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Meet Malika Andrews: ESPN’s 26-Year-Old Superstar Reporter

By Joe Grobeck
Posted by 
FanBuzz
FanBuzz
 12 days ago

Say what you want about ESPN‘s and their favoritism towards certain athletes, but the network is the pinnacle of sports coverage. To sports journalists, getting a job at ESPN is the endgame, and some spend their whole careers trying to get there. Malika Andrews is already there, and she’s only...

fanbuzz.com

Comments / 0

FanBuzz

FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

 https://fanbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Taylor
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nba#Espn#The New York Times#Chicago Tribune#Nba#The Milwaukee Bucks#Chicago Bulls#Dallas Mavericks#Wide World Of Sports#Sportscenter#Nbc Sports#The Golden State Warriors#Gonzaga University#Front Office Sports#Fos#Abc#The Phoenix Suns#R0bato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Disney
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
News Break
Entertainment
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
MLB
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Malika Andrews replacing Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter for Suns-Bucks

After ESPN standout Rachel Nichols made some questionable comments about co-worker Maria Taylor recently, the network has decided to make some changes ahead of the NBA Finals. According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, they’ve taken Rachel Nichols off sideline reporting duties for the Suns-Bucks and plan to put Malika Andrews in her place:
NBAthefocus.news

Who is Malika Andrews? Height and age of NBA finals reporter explored

Who is ESPN reporter Malika Andrews? Height, age and career explored as she is set to replace Rachel Nichols as NBA finals reporter. Following a controversy regarding alleged leaked comments from Nichols, ESPN have announced she has been booted from reporting on the NBA finals. Who is Malika Andrews?. Born...
BasketballYardbarker

Stephen A. Smith reportedly paid $12 million per year by ESPN

Stephen A. Smith is currently the highest-paid employee at ESPN, and reports have claimed Maria Taylor wants to join him. If Taylor is truly seeking to be paid as much as Smith, we may now have a better understanding of her demands. Richard Deitsch of The Athletic reported on Friday...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Tony Parker Found Love Again After His Divorces

Former NBA star Tony Parker is undoubtedly on his way to the Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s won too many championships with the Spurs to count, shared too many highlights with Tim Duncan and scored too many points in the NBA and European basketball. Tony Parker has been remarkably reliable on the basketball court. He’s been equally unreliable in his love affairs.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
CelebritiesPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Simone Biles' boyfriend, Texans' Jonathan Owens, amazingly 'didn't know who she was' when they met

Gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles is dating Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, and in August 2020, the pair went public with their relationship, announcing it on Instagram. Leading up to the Tokyo Olympics — where the superstar gymnast has a chance to win up to five gold medals — Biles stars in a Facebook Watch docuseries called Simone vs Herself with weekly episodes dropping this summer.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...

Comments / 0

Community Policy