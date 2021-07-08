Cancel
Kalamazoo, MI

Cycling fundraiser aims to relieve local and regional non-profits

By Bronson Christian
FOX 17 News West Michigan
The third annual Fall Bike Celebration has the support of many charities and will occur on September 18, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with proceeds going to relieve local and regional non-profits.

“Call it an epiphany,” said its president, Paul Selden. “This winter people were struggling in so many ways. We realized that we could use our experience to support many causes all at once by creating a new, wholesome outdoor event that would be much less likely to be impacted by health concerns. To my great personal satisfaction, the leadership of the Participating Charities agreed! As a result, we see BFK’s Ride For A Reason as a way to build community through bicycling.”

Riders will start and end at Vicksburg Community Pavilion next to the Vicksburg Historic Village in Kalamazoo.

Charities participating in the event include: Communities In Schools of Kalamazoo [pledgereg.com] , Generous Hands, Inc. [pledgereg.com] , JDRF – Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation [pledgereg.com] , Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity [pledgereg.com] , Kazoo Valley AMBUCS [pledgereg.com] , Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan / be nice. Program [pledgereg.com] , Michigan Blind Athletic Association [pledgereg.com] , Ministry with Community, Inc. [pledgereg.com] , Open Roads Bike Program [pledgereg.com] , Paper Technology Foundation [pledgereg.com] , South County Community Services [pledgereg.com] , Susan Mast ALS Foundation [pledgereg.com] , Vicksburg Historical Society [pledgereg.com] , Vicksburg Lions Club [pledgereg.com] , YWCA Kalamazoo [pledgereg.com] with Bike Friendly Kalamazoo [pledgereg.com] .

