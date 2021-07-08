Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

St. Lenox's American Songs

By Jonathan Bernstein
wiltonbulletin.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-five years ago, Andrew Choi had a small revelation. He was attending a funeral for the mother of a Sunday-school teacher, and, as a young Juilliard-trained violinist, he had been asked to perform. For the somber occasion, Choi selected a Bach adagio — “the most depressing piece of music I could possibly play,” he says now. But as he played, he looked over and realized that the teacher, despite having just lost her mother, was smiling.

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music#Methodist Churches#Rolling Stone#Shiva#Tumultuous Times#Don Giovanni Records#Bethesda Luthern#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Christianity
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

St. Vincent Announces 'Down and Out Downtown' Livestream Concert

Directed by Bill Benz, who recently helmed the film The Nowhere Inn co-written and starring St. Vincent, Down and Out Downtown will feature performances of Daddy’s Home tracks as well as “new arrangements of hits and deep cuts” from St. Vincent’s catalogue. More from Rolling Stone. The virtual concert will...
Musicsportswar.com

One of the great American songs. Almost more poetry than song.

Townes was a genius, like so many who die too young we were all robbed of what he could have been. There are so many great covers. I love Emmylou's. Merle's verse in the duet is so smooth it is unbelievable. Jason Isbell's recent cut with Eliz Cook adds some...
Austin, TXwiltonbulletin.com

Emerging New Generation Rock Artist Kate Angel Channels Post-Pandemic Relationship Angst On "H2O"

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Emerging new generation rock recording artist Kate Angel makes an impressive debut with her self-written and produced “H2O’ single and video, available now on all major digital music platforms at https://linktr.ee/KateAngel, along with her YouTube channel. The 16 year old Austin native is a singer, songwriter, and producer, who was not shy about taking the helm of the production of her most recent single release, collaborating with Blue October bassist Matt Noveskey at Orb Recording Studio in Austin, Texas.
MusicColumbian

These are 2021’s songs of summer

What’s the song of the summer? That’s a question that I’ll be dodging for the 2021 playlist I’ve compiled for you here. Several big hits that are surfacing in the annual debate are included: Lil Nas X’s “Montero,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u,” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches.”. But it’s not a...
Saint Louis, MOladuenews.com

American Ballet Theatre Rolls Into St. Louis July 14th with FREE Perfomances

America’s National Ballet Company® will take to the road this summer, traveling by bus and truck to eight U.S. cities and arriving in St. Louis on Wednesday, July 14. A group of St. Louis Arts leaders including Susan Sherman, former America Ballet Theatre (ABT) board member, COCA-Center of Creative Arts and St. Louis Shakespeare Festival will present ABT Across America for two performances at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on July 14 outdoors at Shakespeare Glen, Forest Park. Tickets are available at no charge and may be reserved now at St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s website, stlshakes.org/abt.
Saint Paul, MNTrumann Democrat

American Hmong community revels in St. Paul Olympic gymnast

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As St. Paul’s Sunisa Lee heads to the Tokyo Olympics, the country’s Hmong community is expected to watch closely as the first Hmong American competes there on the gymnastics world stage. On her way to the U.S. Women’s Olympics gymnastics team, Lee made her mark...
Chicago, ILwiltonbulletin.com

Forget 2020. Chicago invites travelers to make the most of 2021.

Chicago, like many of us, wants a 2020 do-over. In the earliest days of the pandemic, the city inaugurated the 2020 Year of Chicago Music, announcing a lineup that would, eventually, mostly be called off. Now it's moving on: Welcome to the 2021 Year of Chicago Music. "We're calling it...
ReligionNorristown Times Herald

Rev. Gus Puleo: Celebrating the life of American St. Kateri

Saint Kateri Tekakwitha is the first Native American to be recognized as a saint by the Roman Catholic Church. She was canonized recently by Pope Benedict XVI on October 21, 2012. This young woman was born in a small town named Auriesville near Albany, New York in 1656. She was the daughter of an Algonquin mother, who was captured by the Mohawks and who took a Mohawk chief for her husband. Kateri was four years old when her mother tragically died of smallpox. Kateri was subsequently adopted by her two aunts and uncle, who was chief of the Mohawk tribe. Smallpox also attacked Kateri, leaving her with damaged eyesight and a transfigured face. The scars were a source of humiliation for the young girl during her youth and she was often seen wearing a blanket to hide her face. Although she suffered a lot from the effects of smallpox, she regarded “this cross” as a special grace and she felt that she could devote even more of herself to God.
TV & VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Was Danielle Colby fired from American Pickers?

DANIELLE Colby holds the fort at Mike Wolfe's base of operations, Antique Archaeology, in Nashville and Iowa. American Pickers has been on the air since 2010. American Pickers follows Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they "scour the country for hidden gems in junkyards, basements, garages and barns," according to the show's website.
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
Public Healthbleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mirror

Lindsay Lohan's life in Dubai 23 years after The Parent Trap made her famous

She boarded a plane and moved to London in much-loved family comedy The Parent Trap, and now Lindsay is embracing the spirit of her character by living abroad in real life. In her twenties, Lindsay was often photographed partying in Los Angeles, but in her thirties, the star has managed to avoid much of the limelight by moving to the United Arab Emirates.
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Almighty Jay and Skinnyfromthe9 Fight One-on-One – Watch

Almighty Jay and Skinnyfromthe9 have been at odds for years, from an alleged robbery and social media disses to now squaring off in an empty parking lot in front of onlookers. Earlier this morning (July 21), at around 1 a.m., Almighty Jay shared a nearly minute-long video of his one-on-one fight against the New Jersey rapper.

Comments / 0

Community Policy