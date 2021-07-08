Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

East Texas officials say now is time to make hurricane preparations

By Jeremy Thomas
KLTV
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTRE) - As tropical storms and hurricane notices enter the news headlines, there is a renewed awareness this time of year for hurricane preparations. “The biggest thing is having a plan,” said Chester Jourdan, the Executive Director of the Deep East Texas and Southeast Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross. “If we have Tropical Storm Elsa that would hit our area, let’s say, what are you going to do? Where do you go?”

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Salvation Army#Extreme Weather#Ktre#The American Red Cross#The Nacogdoches Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentMySanAntonio

4 ways to prepare your tech for hurricane season

(BPT) - Hurricane season is here. Following a record-breaking 2020 season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts yet another equally – if not, more – active hurricane season this year with at least 13 to 20 named storms. Hurricanes can cause major damage to homes, businesses and critical communications...
EnvironmentThe Weather Channel

How Coastal Communities Prepare For Intensifying Hurricanes

Before Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017, Zhureida del Valle didn’t do that much to prepare for hurricanes. Even though she’d seen a number of devastating hurricanes throughout her life there, she typically would only shop for supplies after a hurricane was imminent. They had lanterns and flashlights around since there were regular power outages in her area, but that was about it.
Texas StateKXAN

Is Texas prepared for wildfire season?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Wildfire season is here, with several states are on fire and one mega wildfire already consuming over 1 million acres. Luckily, it has been a pretty wet and mild summer so far in Central Texas, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods. Meteorologist Nick Bannin spoke with Nick Vanzant with Quote Wizard to discuss if we’re prepared. You can watch the full interview above.
EnvironmentConnecticut Post

4 ways to prepare your tech for hurricane season

(BPT) - Hurricane season is here. Following a record-breaking 2020 season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts yet another equally – if not, more – active hurricane season this year with at least 13 to 20 named storms. Hurricanes can cause major damage to homes, businesses and critical communications...
EnvironmentUniversity of Florida

Prepare your finances this hurricane season

Hurricanes are something Florida residents have to deal with and they can be overwhelming and scary. Additionally, not preparing ahead of time can add even more stress and take an unexpected toll on your finances. There are ways to reduce this strain and stress. Below are eight financial preparedness tips that can help you prepare this 2021 hurricane season.
Environmentseattlepi.com

4 ways to prepare your tech for hurricane season

(BPT) - Hurricane season is here. Following a record-breaking 2020 season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts yet another equally – if not, more – active hurricane season this year with at least 13 to 20 named storms. Hurricanes can cause major damage to homes, businesses and critical communications...

Comments / 0

Community Policy