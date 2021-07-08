East Texas officials say now is time to make hurricane preparations
(KTRE) - As tropical storms and hurricane notices enter the news headlines, there is a renewed awareness this time of year for hurricane preparations. “The biggest thing is having a plan,” said Chester Jourdan, the Executive Director of the Deep East Texas and Southeast Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross. “If we have Tropical Storm Elsa that would hit our area, let’s say, what are you going to do? Where do you go?”www.kltv.com
Comments / 0