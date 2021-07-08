Wall Street Close: Bears on the move as covid variants propel risk-off mood

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, July 20:. Equity markets took another hammering on Monday as fears over the Delta covid strain hit investors hard. While this has been known for some time, it is only recently that the market appears to have decided to use it as an excuse to sell off. As we have often mentioned here at FXStreet, the market finds the narrative to do exactly what it wants and needs to do. The market wanted to sell off and probably needed to sell off as the gains had become too stretched. Now what needs to be seen is whether the fears over Delta can be put to the back of investors' minds just like fears over inflation were a few months ago. This time there is no Fed to ride to the rescue as Delta does not yet meet their mandate. If the market keeps on dropping, maybe the Fed will get in the vaccine game just like it got in the money printing game. A tad sarcastic, but the Fed balance sheet continues to balloon, and the correlation between this ballooning balance sheet and equity markets remains strong.