Sonja Morgan Says She And Kathy Hilton “Go Way Back”; They Used To Hang When Sonja Was Dating Prince Albert

There’s no better good-time girl in the Bravo universe than Sonja Morgan . I think even Heather Gay would agree with me on that. The Real Housewives of New York star in an OG in her own right. Her legendary townhouse parties. Her celeb-filled yacht soirees. Hey, even when Ramona Singer had 50 of her best girlfriends in a room, Sonja still stole the show . She’s a fun-loving, good-spirited lady just looking for love and someone to buy her Upper East Side townhouse. Is that too much to ask?

Sonja’s current season on RHONY is interesting, to say the least. She’s had a rough year that includes business setbacks and some major shade from her so-called friends Ramona and Luann de Lesseps. She surprised probably everyone by going from talking about multi-cultural fish in the first episode to being the only one to really understand Eboni K. Williams’ point of view on issues about race and microaggressions. And Eboni is returning the favor, swooping in to show Sonjarita some empathy and help her on her quest to find Mr. Right. And I’m living for it.

Sonja’s past has always been a topic of fascination to me. She’s had a fabulous life filled with glitz, glam and a whole lot of men. Every time she talks about someone that she dated or partied with back in the day, I’m reminded why she’s Real Housewives material. And she recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live to not only talk about her famous ex-boyfriends and celebrity encounters but also who else in the Bravoverse is invited to her townhouse.

Andy Cohen asked Sonja and her co-star Leah McSweeney what housewives from other cities would fans be surprised to know that the two are “friendly” with. Sonja immediately took over. “ Lea Black , I knew forever,” she began. I wonder if she has any insight into the Real Housewives of Miami comeback .

And then she spilled the real tea, “ Kathy Hilton and I go way back when I was dating Prince Albert, working on Princess Grace Foundation. She was always there with … Lisa Ann Hurst.” OK so I’m going to need a WWHL with Kathy and Sonja STAT. They’re two women definitely cut from the same cloth. They’d play pranks, down martinis and bring the party to a whole other level. Throw in Kim Richards and I can die happy.

Leah is all of us just sitting on the sidelines shrugging. Sonja just continued on. “So yeah I know those two ladies way back, way before I was married, of course,” she said. And that’s when Leah finally chimed in. “I just don’t feel fabulous at all right now,” she said. Same, girl, same.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR THAT SONJA AND KATHY HILTON GO WAY BACK? WHAT ABOUT SONJA AND LEA FROM RHOM?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/ Bravo ]

The post Sonja Morgan Says She And Kathy Hilton “Go Way Back”; They Used To Hang When Sonja Was Dating Prince Albert appeared first on Reality Tea .