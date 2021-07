Governor Dan McKee, the Rhode Island Department of Health, the Rhode Island Executive Office of Commerce, and the Rhode Island Foundation announced today that 5,000 more Rhode Islanders have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, reaching the first milestone of the RI Gives Vax Challenge. Based on the RI Gives Vax Challenge, 10 nonprofits from across Rhode Island will receive $10,000. Eligible nonprofits were selected through a lottery system by the Rhode Island Foundation. All awardees were on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.