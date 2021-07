The greenback continued to gain against a number of its counterparts yesterday yet at a more eased pace while gold prices ended to remain relatively stable and US stockmarkets reversed course and regained a substantial part of Monday’s losses. In regard to US stockmarkets it seems that investors took the opportunity to buy at low levels as confidence over the US economic recovery allowed them to see through the fog created by the spreading of the disease. The spreading of the pandemic is ongoing, and particularly the contagious Delta variant, continues to torment especially Asian economies but other parts of the world as well, with new lockdowns being deployed. It should be noted that the improvement in investors’ confidence was also depicted in US yields and characteristically the US 10-year yield rose to reach 1.21%, despite a downward trend still being present. Given the lack of high impact financial releases, we expect fundamentals taking the lead and should the market’s optimism grow, safe havens could retreat and vice versa.