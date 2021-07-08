Meet Kamal Jahid: Entrepreneur Showcasing Moroccan Style To The World

“My priority is to push my own boundaries,” says designer and couturier Andrea Brocca on his creative ethos. “I want to challenge the norms of pattern cutting, and create art.” And these principles are exactly what he delivers on with his off-schedule debut, Equilibrium. But the 25-year-old Italian-Sri-Lankan designer is unfazed about his first major launch as he’s already caused quite the industry buzz having won a series of accolades.