Meet Kamal Jahid: Entrepreneur Showcasing Moroccan Style To The World
Whilst fashion and luxury companies go to great lengths to get inspired by various parts of the world, oftentimes there are regions that are missed. There are many fabrics, prints, and designs from Africa which go unnoticed but could sell extremely well internationally. One entrepreneur, Kamal Jahid, originally from Morocco is increasing the exposure of African prints and design through his luxury accessory company Meqnes.www.forbes.com
