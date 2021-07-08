Cancel
Flashback: Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead Play 'Watching the River Flow'

By Andy Greene
wiltonbulletin.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re just 10 days away from the premiere of Bob Dylan’s streaming concert Shadow Kingdom. Not much is known about it, but a short clip posted last week to Dylan’s streaming accounts reveals that “Watching the River Flow” is part of the set. The bluesy song, which features Leon Russell...

Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
Musicobscuresound.com

The Head – “French Girls”

A jangly rocker with a yearning charm, “French Girls” is a recent track from The Head, an Atlanta-based trio. Mike Shaw’s vocals range enjoyably from the verses’ assured suaveness to a delightfully wandering croon, evident especially in the final minute. Certainly, there’s a nostalgic likeness to The Smiths and The Stone Roses, conjuring familiarity while still offering a fresh sound via the central hook and vocal range. Subtle additions, like the reflective piano touches, charm as well. “French Girls” is a thorough success from The Head.
CelebritiesPosted by
AL.com

Former Skid Row singer dead at age 55

Singer Johnny Solinger, formerly of hard-rock band Skid Row, has died of liver failure. He was 55. Solinger was with Skid Row from around 1999 to 2015. The New Jersey founded band brought him aboard after parting ways with the larger than life frontman Sebastian Bach, with whom Skid Row rose to fame with in the late ’80s with melodic yet heavy songs like “18 and Life” and “Youth Gone Wild.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Flashback: See Johnny Cash’s Final Public Performance

On September 12th, 2003, the world bid a sad farewell to the Man in Black, Johnny Cash. The 71-year-old American icon was still grieving the loss four months earlier of his wife of 35 years, June Carter Cash, when he died from complications from diabetes in the early-morning hours at Nashville’s Baptist Hospital.
Musicwfav951.com

Kiss Members Cover Bryan Adams Classic

Kiss drummer Eric Singer and the band's former-lead guitarist Bruce Kulick have teamed up for a new cover of Bryan Adams' 1984 ballad, “Heaven.” Ultimate Classic Rock reported the two former bandmates reunited with Kulick's side band Vegas MOBB — featuring bassist Todd Kerns, background vocalist Zach Throne, and Brent Fitz, who handled both drum and keyboard duties on the track.
MusicVulture

Add This to the Bob Dylan Hilarious Story Canon

Bob Dylan is a world-class weirdo, the alpha Wilbury, a man so confident in his achievements that he ignored the Nobel Prize committee for months before bothering to accept an award. And, it should be noted, a very funny man. This fact was reiterated during Monday’s WTF With Marc Maron podcast episode with super-producer Rick Rubin, who relayed an ’80s-era anecdote told to him by Charlie T. Wilbury Jr. (RIP, legend) himself. “I have a funny story that Tom Petty told me. They were working on the Traveling Wilburys record and it was him, Bob Dylan, and George Harrison sitting together and working on a song,” Rubin recalled. “George got up to go to the bathroom or to step out the room to get a drink, and after he walked out Bob leaned over to Tom conspiratorially, seriously, not as a joke, and said, ‘You know, he was in the Beatles.’” No, we’re pretty sure it was the Monkees.
Rock MusicBwog

Majors As 70’s Rock Bands

Please don’t take this too seriously. From 1975 to 1980, these guys had at least as much conflict as a UN meeting. The only rock band to make a concept album based on a work of pro-capitalist political philosophy. Philosophy: Steely Dan. Wry social commentary? Check. Superiority complex? Check. Uselessly...
MusicGreenwichTime

Bruce Springsteen's Manager Says Lyrics to 'Thunder Road' Will Be Corrected... After 46 Years

For close to a half-century, anyone who trusts lyric sheets and official artist websites has been certain of one thing: In Bruce Springsteen’s “Thunder Road,” Mary’s dress waves, and it does not sway. No matter what some people might think they hear him singing, it’s been right there in writing, from the lyrics included with the original 1975 vinyl pressing to those still posted on the artist’s website in July of 2021. “Waves” was not a perfect rhyme with “plays,” but Springsteen has never been obsessed with perfection. Would the guy leaning on Clarence Clemons’ shoulder mislead us, in writing?
MusicStereogum

Illuminati Hotties – “u v v p” (Feat. Buck Meek)

Sarah Tudzin’s beloved indie-pop project Illuminati Hotties is finally getting ready to follow up last year’s Free I.H.: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For, a mixtape released as a fuck-you to her old label, with the proper sophomore album Let Me Do One More. We’ve heard the 5 Best Songs Of The Week-worthy “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” and “Pool Hopping,” and now she’s sharing “u v v p,” another breezy banger that flits between surf-rock and country vibes with a Lee Hazlewood-inspired feature from Big Thief’s Buck Meek.
MusicMidland Reporter-Telegram

Jakob Dylan has always been part cowboy-troubadour, part rabbi

"Maybe your heart's not in it no more," Jakob Dylan sings at the beginning of the new Wallflowers album. It's a provocative thought for the rock 'n' roll warhorse as he puts out his ninth studio album of original songs. Dylan said the song is "a conversation you might have...
MusicPosted by
Forbes

Peter Asher On His No. 1 Hit, ‘A World Without Love’, The Beatles, More

Peter Asher has pretty much seen it all in the music business. Early on, in the 1960s, he had several worldwide hits with his British Invasion group, Peter and Gordon, including the million-selling “A World Without Love,” and “I Go To Pieces.” Later, he became a music producer and manager for the likes of James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt. Currently, he’s touring the U.S. with his group, Peter Asher & Company, which includes musicians Kate Taylor (James' sister), Albert Lee and Leland Sklar. The tour is to support a new LP just out on Compass Records, called “Why Wait.”
MusicPosted by
US 103.1

Was Sammy Hagar Really Invited to Join the Grateful Dead?

Sammy Hagar has shared the stage with countless legends over the years, but one of the most notable was a jam with the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia at Sweetwater Music Hall. It wasn't unusual to find famous musicians at that intimate space in Mill Valley, Calif. “All of us local guys, we all lived here. Carlos [Santana] lived here, Neal Schon lived in Mill Valley at that time,” Hagar tells UCR. “Jerry, Bob Weir, Grace Slick – the list goes on. Everybody would just go down there and play all of the time.”
Musicelmoremagazine.com

Mark Farner

As the lead vocalist, lead guitarist and principle songwriter for the original incarnation of Grand Funk Railroad, Mark Farner’s been turning in show-stealing performances since the mid-’60s, from selling out Shea Stadium, to Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band, to stints with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp. Today, Farner enjoys a solo career, including touring with his band, N′rG, which plays a mixture of Grand Funk songs and Farner’s solo offerings. All told, the man’s sold 30 million records.

