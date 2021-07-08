Andy Cohen Reportedly Trying To Take Over For Howard Stern On Sirius XM

Why is the name Howard Stern floating around the Bravo-sphere so much lately? First it was Kelly Dodd trying to say she pulls in the same ratings as Howie. As if. Now, it looks like Andy Cohen has some things to say on the matter.

Andy has been the host with the most throughout modern Bravo history. His reunion hosting skills are unmatched across other networks (looking at you, TLC and MTV). He seamlessly balances getting to the bottom of drama while objectifying everyone’s appearance with ease. Mazel! Andy is also in a league of his own hosting Watch What Happens Live every week night. Then there’s his drunken antics with Anderson Cooper on New Years Eve. What more could the people want? (That’s sarcasm, calm down).

Well, it looks like Sirius XM listeners who go ga-ga for shelved implants and blue stuffed bunnies are in for a real treat! Radar Online is reporting that Andy could be adding to his radio repertoire. In a recent article it’s been reported that Andy is pitching himself to fill in for Howard Stern while Howard takes a break for the summer.

Apparently, a source told Radar that, “ Andy’s own channel at Sirius XM has been a huge ratings disappointment. He gets an enormous amount of press and attention but very few listeners. But that hasn’t stopped him from pitching himself to fill in for Howard while he is on summer vacation.” Another insider said, “Instead of airing repeats, Andy wants to take Howards place with live show in the hope that Howards audience will discover and fall in love with him.” Shoot for the moon, Andy!

If you didn’t already know, Howard pulls in quite the audience on Sirius. It was reported that, “If Andy can steal 1% of Howards audience, it will double Andy’s ratings.” I can’t even imagine Andy with twice the attention.

Another “radio insider” is was quoted saying you can’t blame Andy for the career move. They said, “If you don’t blow your own trumpet in the business, no one else will. Andy made himself a star by convincing a small percentage of The Real Housewives audience to watch his show. It worked for him before, maybe it will work again this time with Howard !” That’s right, if you watch WWHL , you are to blame for this mess.

Sirius XM fans are angry about the rumored announcement, though. I guess they don’t think Howie deserved the time off? One subscriber said, “Howard Stern just announced per his new contract there will not be any new shows after this week until SEPTEMBER. At first he tried to claim they always do this during the summer then pivoted and said this summer off was part of the new deal he made.” THE HORROR!

Another listener complained, “I pay $20 a month for SiriusXM and I’m not paying $40 for re-runs. All Stern fans should do this … If I knew the new deal would be like this I would have rooted for Howard to retire.” Can we please get the manager of Sirius for this person?

A few fans seemed sensitive to the fact that Howard Stern is a human and could possibly need the break. One said, “To all the Loyal Fans of Howard Stern.. Stop and think for a moment.. Howard been doing Radio little after Marconi turn us on to it… The Man deserves a break, be happy he’s only taking a breather and not walking away from it… Howard, enjoy your summer off.” Peace and love baby. Do we think these angry Howie-stand are going to tune in for some possible Andy Cohen content?

