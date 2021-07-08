Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Andy Cohen Reportedly Trying To Take Over For Howard Stern On Sirius XM

By Angie G
Posted by 
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436pXN_0arRfBsj00

Why is the name Howard Stern floating around the Bravo-sphere so much lately? First it was Kelly Dodd trying to say she pulls in the same ratings as Howie. As if. Now, it looks like Andy Cohen has some things to say on the matter.

Andy has been the host with the most throughout modern Bravo history. His reunion hosting skills are unmatched across other networks (looking at you, TLC and MTV). He seamlessly balances getting to the bottom of drama while objectifying everyone’s appearance with ease. Mazel! Andy is also in a league of his own hosting Watch What Happens Live every week night. Then there’s his drunken antics with Anderson Cooper on New Years Eve. What more could the people want? (That’s sarcasm, calm down).

Well, it looks like Sirius XM listeners who go ga-ga for shelved implants and blue stuffed bunnies are in for a real treat! Radar Online is reporting that Andy could be adding to his radio repertoire. In a recent article it’s been reported that Andy is pitching himself to fill in for Howard Stern while Howard takes a break for the summer.

Apparently, a source told Radar that, “ Andy’s own channel at Sirius XM has been a huge ratings disappointment. He gets an enormous amount of press and attention but very few listeners. But that hasn’t stopped him from pitching himself to fill in for Howard while he is on summer vacation.” Another insider said, “Instead of airing repeats, Andy wants to take Howards place with live show in the hope that Howards audience will discover and fall in love with him.” Shoot for the moon, Andy!

If you didn’t already know, Howard pulls in quite the audience on Sirius. It was reported that, “If Andy can steal 1% of Howards audience, it will double Andy’s ratings.” I can’t even imagine Andy with twice the attention.

RELATED: Andy Cohen Slams Jamie Spears Following Britney Spears Taking The Stand In Court; Says Jamie “Has A Death Grip On Britney’s Life”

Another “radio insider” is was quoted saying you can’t blame Andy for the career move. They said, “If you don’t blow your own trumpet in the business, no one else will. Andy made himself a star by convincing a small percentage of The Real Housewives audience to watch his show. It worked for him before, maybe it will work again this time with Howard !” That’s right, if you watch WWHL , you are to blame for this mess.

Sirius XM fans are angry about the rumored announcement, though. I guess they don’t think Howie deserved the time off? One subscriber said, “Howard Stern just announced per his new contract there will not be any new shows after this week until SEPTEMBER. At first he tried to claim they always do this during the summer then pivoted and said this summer off was part of the new deal he made.” THE HORROR!

RELATED: Braunwyn Windham-Burke Upset Over Andy Cohen’s Remarks About Firing From Real Housewives; She’s “Hurt” That Andy Didn’t Call Her Personally

Another listener complained, “I pay $20 a month for SiriusXM and I’m not paying $40 for re-runs. All Stern fans should do this … If I knew the new deal would be like this I would have rooted for Howard to retire.” Can we please get the manager of Sirius for this person?

A few fans seemed sensitive to the fact that Howard Stern is a human and could possibly need the break. One said, “To all the Loyal Fans of Howard Stern.. Stop and think for a moment.. Howard been doing Radio little after Marconi turn us on to it… The Man deserves a break, be happy he’s only taking a breather and not walking away from it… Howard, enjoy your summer off.” Peace and love baby. Do we think these angry Howie-stand are going to tune in for some possible Andy Cohen content?

RELATED: Kelly Dodd Compares Herself To Howard Stern; Rick Leventhal Says “There’s No One More Popular Than Kelly

TELL US – DO YOU SUPPORT THIS SUPPOSED CAREER MOVE BY ANDY? WHO DO YOU THINK SHOULD OR COULD REPLACE HOWARD STERN?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Andy Cohen Reportedly Trying To Take Over For Howard Stern On Sirius XM appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 2

Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
228
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Leventhal
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio On#Sirius Xm Radio#Bravo#Tlc#Mtv#Sirius Xm#Radar Online
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosbravotv.com

Andy Cohen Shared a "Hot" Tease About the New Season of RHONJ

When Dolores Catania was a surprise audience member on the Sunday (July 18) episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, fans not only got the chance to see how glam and fabulous she's looking these days (more on that later), but also Andy Cohen decided her appearance made for the right time to tease the next season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
CelebritiesPopculture

Why Howard Stern Fans Are Furious at Him Right Now

Radio and television personalities taking a summer break is nothing new, but Howard Stern's decision to take an even longer than usual break this year is leaving fans furious. Last week, Stern, 67, announced he would be taking a break from his SiriusXM show, which fans pay a premium to subscribe to, until September. Stern later defended the move, which comes less than a year after Stern signed a new contract reportedly worth $500 million.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Wrote Book With “Quotes And Reflections” From 365 Women He Loves

How is everyone’s summer reading going? Have you gotten through all those historical fictions? Or are you on the “rewatching the golden era of Real Housewives of ________” path? History is important in all its forms, people. Know that. In case you’re someone who is effortlessly keeping up with the hottest literature trends, Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s engagement, and Erika […] The post Andy Cohen Wrote Book With “Quotes And Reflections” From 365 Women He Loves appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV Showsbravotv.com

Andy Cohen Teases a Possible "Kim Richards Moment This Season" of RHOBH

On Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there are two Richards-Hilton sisters (RHOBH OG Kyle Richards as well as big sister Kathy Hilton, who appears this season as a friend of) sharing their lives with viewers. So some fans might be wondering if Kim Richards could also potentially make an appearance on RHOBH alongside her siblings.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

See the Trailer for Andy Cohen's New Dating Show 'Ex-Rated'

Andy Cohen will soon have another series under his belt. On Wednesday, Peacock released the trailer for the unscripted dating show, Ex-Rated, which will be hosted and executive produced by Cohen. Streaming on Peacock in August, the eight-episode series will feature intimacy expert Shan Boodram, who will provide candid relationship...
New York City, NYOk Magazine

'RHONY' Reunion Special 'Canceled' After Ramona Singer Reportedly Getting The Axe, Andy Cohen 'Freaking Out,' Considering 'Legal Action': Source

After rumors began circulating that Bravo was giving longtime Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer the axe, OK! has exclusively learned the upcoming reunion special has been “canceled.”. Article continues below advertisement. “Ramona has pulled out of taping the reunion special that was scheduled for the first...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Did Bravo Fire Erika Jayne From ‘RHOBH’ Amid Legal Woes?

Is Bravo planning on firing Erika Jayne? Rumors are swirling that two of the hottest housewives on Bravo could be at risk of losing their jobs. As RHOBH fans know, Erika is in the midst of a public divorce and ongoing legal drama. The couple has been accused of allegedly embezzling settlement money to fund their lavish lifestyle.
New York City, NYPosted by
Distractify

Will Bethenny Frankel Return for Season 14 of 'The Real Housewives of New York'?

Since Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New York, fans haven't seen the face Bethenny Frankel, but it appears many want her back. On the heels of Dorinda Medley's departure and Eboni K. Williams' addition, viewership on Season 13 of the Bravo reality series has reached an all-time low when it comes to its live viewership. Many fans have expressed that they are less than thrilled with the latest season of the show.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Hints She’s Filming A New Reality TV Show Following Firing From Real Housewives

I know what you’re thinking — why is Kelly Dodd still getting any attention following her firing from the Real Housewives of Orange County. Trust me, I feel the same — I’d love nothing more than to never have to write Kelly Fraud’s name ever again. But unfortunately, Kelly is thirsty for attention and it’s […] The post Kelly Dodd Hints She’s Filming A New Reality TV Show Following Firing From Real Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea.

Comments / 2

Community Policy