Sennheiser CX True Wireless

TechSpot
TechSpot
 12 days ago
The Sennheiser CX 400BT is a really solid mid-range set of TWS earphones, but bargain hunters may want to find something else if ANC is important to them. Still, having high-end audio hardware at a mid-range price point is a good bargain in our opinion. By Tom's Guide on June...

TechSpot

TechSpot

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com
#Wireless Earbuds#Sennheiser Cx#Tws#Pcmag#Smartphonecrunch#The Cx True Wireless
