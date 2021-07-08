Golden Bear Therapy Partners Joins With Leading Supplier MeyerPT

Everything Blockchain to be First in History to Publicly Display Blockchain Wallet Content of PulseChain. Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OBTX), an advanced software architecture, development and services company specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing, announced today that it has joined with Overwatch Partners, Inc., the Company’s largest shareholder, to take the lead position during the on-ramp process with PulseChain, which launched Friday, July 16, 2021. PulseChain is a new Blockchain environment cryptocurrency ecosystem providing significant enhancements over the legacy Ethereum platform. PulseChain will be faster, cheaper, and bigger than Ethereum. PulseChain will be 400% faster than Ethereum, will have lower fees, and will have delegated proof of stake sooner than Ethereum. With over $500 million committed to PulseChain in just its first five days, the PulseChain platform will be the largest platform launch and largest airdrop in the history of BlockChain. PulseChain claims it is one of the easiest platforms to use, is environmentally friendly, absolves inflation, all while empowering users to delegate to validators where they will receive rewards through staking.