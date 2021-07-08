Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Omar Apollo Contends With a Fleeting Love on New Song 'Go Away'

By Jon Blistein
wiltonbulletin.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmar Apollo has returned with a new lovelorn song, “Go Away.”. Anchored by a slick groove and fleshed out with gauzy synths and stray guitar lines, “Go Away” finds Apollo pining for a partner as he taps into his falsetto on the hook, “But if you had to go away again/I just don’t see you enough/I wish you saw you enough/It’s something in the way I feel your skin/I just don’t see you enough/I wish I saw you enough.”

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Apollo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Sag Harbor, NYdanspapers.com

Alexa Ray Joel: New Love Song ‘Seven Years’ Connects with Listeners

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. There is something boldly refreshing about Alexa Ray Joel. Even if she describes herself as “an introvert by nature.”. Maybe it’s the way she wears her incurably romantic heart on her vintage sleeve. Her new single “Seven Years,” a “very transparent...
Musicofficialcharts.com

Spice Girls release new song Feed Your Love from 25th anniversary Wannabe EP

Spice Girls have celebrated the 25th anniversary of their iconic debut single Wannabe by releasing a new, previously un-heard track. Feed Your Love was written by the band's frequent co-writers Richard 'Biff' Stannard and Matt Rowe, who were also responsible for penning Wannabe, Spice Up Your Life and Viva Forever, all Number 1 hits on the Official Singles Chart.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Ben Gibbard and Tycho Team Up for New Song “Only Love”

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie has teamed up with San Francisco producer Tycho (aka Scott Hansen) for the new song, “Only Love.” Those hoping for Gibbard’s The Postal Service to reunite can scratch that electro-pop itch with this new single, which is out now on Mom + Pop and Ninja Tune. Listen to it below via a visualizer designed by Hansen.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

A Will Away release new song + music video, “Re-Up”

Today, the criminally underrated 4-piece A Will Away continue to re-define what it means to be an alternative-rock band in the modern era. Now on their new label-home of Rude Records, the ban have released a brand new single titled “Re-Up,” which can be found below. Alongside the release of...
MusicFood & Wine

Omar Apollo Has Got the (Hot) Sauce

Omar Apollo is on fire. Following the release of his critically-acclaimed debut album Apolonio during the pandemic, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter has emerged poised for stardom. Last week, he announced dates for his nationwide Desvelado Tour — including stops at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits — and on July 8, he dropped a new single, "Go Away". Somehow, he also found time to release his very own small-batch hot sauce, Disha Hot, earlier this year.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch TREMONTI's Music Video For New Single 'If Not For You'

World-renowned guitarist/songwriter Mark Tremonti will release the fifth album from his solo band TREMONTI, titled "Marching In Time", on September 24, 2021 via Napalm Records. The official music video for the LP's first single, "If Not For You", can be seen below. The clip is a frenetic, high-energy performance video that visually complements the single that will be impacting radio this month.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Omar Apollo Shows Off His Falsetto with the Yearning Single “Go Away”

Last year, Omar Apollo released his debut album Apolonio, which solidified him as one of the most innovative acts today, combining R&B and funk with a psychedelic pop sheen. Today, the skilled crooner is back with his first single of the year called “Go Away.”. Apollo captures the sentiment that...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Listen to Radiohead's Very Unnecessary "Very 2021" Remix of "Creep"

Today in “things that absolutely don’t need to exist but do nonetheless”: Radiohead has released a new slowed-down remix of their 1992 hit “Creep.”. “Creep (Very 2021 Rmx),” remixed by Thom Yorke for Japanese designer Jun Takahashi’s fashion show, brings the pace way down, stretching the just-under-four-minute original out into a whopping nine minutes and adding some eerie synths.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Peggy Gou’s New Song “I Go”

Peggy Gou has shared a new song, “I Go,” out now via her own Gudu Records. It follows the track “Nabi,” which featured Hyukoh lead singer Oh Hyuk and was released in June. Take a listen to the South Korean producer/DJ’s latest track below. “I Go” takes influence from the...
Musicmetalinjection

TURNSTILE Streams Chill New Song "Alien Love Call," Announce New Album

Turnstile will release a new album called Glow On on August 27 and is now streaming "Alien Love Call" featuring vocalist Devonté "Blood Orange" Hynes. The single comes alongside Hi8 live performance footage directed and edited by the band's own Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory. Pre-orders for Glow On are available here.
MusicMiddletown Press

Rico Nasty Collaborates With Love Ghost on New Song 'Wolfsbane'

Rico Nasty has teamed up with fellow emo-trap act Love Ghost and contributed a guest verse to their new song “Wolfsbane.”. “‘Wolfsbane’ wanted to get me in my rock bag,” Rico said in a statement. “I love when bands want to bring me into their world and let me rock out. The production behind this song is fire. It gives two different vibes when the beat switches, bringing a hard-rock element.”
MusicPunknews.org

Spanish Love Songs release two new songs

Spanish Love Songs have released one new song and a cover. The new song is called "Phantom Limb" and the cover is "Black Out The Friction" by Death Cab For Cutie. Spanish Love Songs released Brave Faces Everyone in 2020. Check out the songs below.
Rock MusicRevolver

Hear Turnstile Team With Blood Orange on New Song "ALIEN LOVE CALL"

Revolver has Turnstile's upcoming album, GLOW ON, available for pre-order on vinyl. Grab your copy now!. Fresh off the release of their summery EP, Turnstile Love Connection, and its accompanying short film, Baltimore hardcore crew Turnstile have announced a new album, GLOW ON. The follow-up to 2018's TIME & SPACE features numerous assists from Blood Orange, a.k.a. Devonté Hynes — on the songs "ALIEN LOVE CALL," "LONELY DEZIRES" and "ENDLESS." The first of these arrived today (July 14th) along with a buoyant Hi8 performance video directed and edited by Turnstile's own Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory. Watch and listen above.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Swedish House Mafia Reunite for New Single 'It Gets Better'

Swedish House Mafia have returned with “It Gets Better,” the electronic trio’s first new music in more than eight years. The release comes right after the group announced their signing to Republic Records this month, and is accompanied by a music video directed by Alexander Wessely. In a new Billboard...
MusicNewsTimes

Superchunk's Mac McCaughan Contends With Isolation on New Song 'Dawn Bends'

Mac McCaughan, frontman of indie rock stalwarts Superchunk, has released a new song, “Dawn Bends,” from his upcoming solo album, The Sound of Yourself, out September 24th via Merge. “Dawn Bends” is, largely, an acoustic-led tune, until about halfway through, when an electric guitar appears out of nowhere, spinning knotty,...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Nite Jewel Shares New Song “Before I Go”

Nite Jewel (aka Ramona Gonzalez) is releasing a new album, No Sun, on August 27 via Gloriette. Now she has shared the album’s second single, “Before I Go.” Gonzalez wrote the song on her apartment floor right after her husband left her. Listen to the sparse single below. Gonzalez had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy