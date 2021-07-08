Omar Apollo Contends With a Fleeting Love on New Song 'Go Away'

Omar Apollo has returned with a new lovelorn song, “Go Away.”. Anchored by a slick groove and fleshed out with gauzy synths and stray guitar lines, “Go Away” finds Apollo pining for a partner as he taps into his falsetto on the hook, “But if you had to go away again/I just don’t see you enough/I wish you saw you enough/It’s something in the way I feel your skin/I just don’t see you enough/I wish I saw you enough.”