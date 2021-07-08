Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

HP 930 Creator

Posted by 
TechSpot
TechSpot
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse is HP's latest peripheral marketed towards the creative prosumer market and while it isn't a perfect device, it definitely hits more than it misses.

www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

TechSpot

TechSpot

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp#Prosumer#Techradar#Peripheral#Hp#Creator Wireless Mouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Technologythurrott.com

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 First Impressions

The HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 is an entry-level mobile workstation aimed at technical and creative managers, STEAM students, and product designers. It’s the smallest, lightest, and thinnest ZBook that HP has ever offered. It’s also an interesting mix of mainstream and workstation parts, which makes sense given the part...
Electronicsxda-developers

These are the best pens for the HP Spectre x360: HP, Wacom, and more

It’s no secret that the HP Spectre x360 is one of the best PCs you can buy today. It’s an extremely premium laptop with a unique look and top-tier performance. Of course, HP is no stranger to making great devices, so that’s not really a surprise. The Spectre x360 also comes with an active pen out of the box, which lets you draw or take notes more naturally. But what if you happen to lose it or it stops working for some reason? You’ll need to buy a replacement and we’re here to help. These are the best pens you can buy for the HP Spectre x360.
Electronicsxda-developers

These are the best cases for the HP Envy x360: mCover, Ytonet, and more

HP is one of the biggest PC manufacturers out there, and it’s no stranger to making some great laptops. Among those, the HP Envy x360 stands out as a premium but affordable package. It’s one of the best laptops HP makes, according to our list. Naturally, you’ll want to protect that kind of investment, and the best way to do that is with a case. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best cases you can buy for the HP Envy x360.
ElectronicsTechSpot

Tag Heuer announces $2,150 Super Mario-themed Android smartwatch

In a nutshell: Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer is famous for its expensive timepieces, so you wouldn't expect to see it make a Super Mario-themed smartwatch—yet here we are. The company has announced a partnership with Nintendo to create a version of its Connected wearable featuring the iconic plumber. Tag...
BusinesseMarketer

Even Amazon wants in on the creator economy

That beats out social media companies like Facebook, ByteDance, and Google, which all cracked the top 10. Amazon Live. Livestreaming ecommerce is perhaps the most relevant to the company’s core business. The ability to host QVC-like livestreams showcasing products has existed since early 2019 but was available only to select sellers until July 2020. That’s when the program opened up to allow members of the Amazon Influencer Program to host livestreams. This model has taken off in China but is still nascent in the US, though Amazon has been working to replicate that success stateside.
ElectronicsTechRadar

HP Omen 25i review

The HP Omen 25i brings fast and bright visuals with few faults to a price point that pits it against even faster monitors that are just as stunning. It could have been good if there was room for it. Today's best HP Omen 25i deals. We check over 250 million...
Computersxda-developers

These are the best HP laptops for creators: ZBook, Envy, and Omen

HP caters to a wide range of audiences with a solid portfolio of laptops based on different types of use cases. Apart from the mainstream, business, and gaming categories, the company has some excellent options for creators — be it 3D designers, video/photo editors, graphics illustrators, and game/VR developers. HP’s portfolio is also comparatively cheaper when compared to other brands, especially Apple.
NFLPosted by
TechSpot

Fitbit Luxe

Fitbit’s fashion-conscious wearable looks the part but its heart-rate tracking accuracy is questionable. The Fitbit Luxe doesn't break new ground as far as what it's capable of tracking. The big software changes lie in the app, where the data the onboard sensors track can help users think more about stress and not just keeping active and physically healthy. It's really all about the screen and design, and Fitbit finally giving us the kind of stylish fitness band we've been calling out for for some time. If you want an attractive fitness tracker and you care about things like steps, sleep monitoring and tracking heart rate 24/7, then the Luxe should fit the bill.
TechnologyPosted by
TechSpot

Razer Orochi V2

The Razer Orochi V2’s lightweight design, long-lasting battery life and ultra-low latency make it the perfect choice for gamers who value portability and minimalism.
Computersthurrott.com

HP Elite Folio Review

The HP Elite Folio is one of those rare technology products that’s attractive for emotional rather than logical reasons. There’s just something special about its comfortable faux leather exterior and its innovative hybrid computing capabilities. But it’s very hard to recommend any PC that’s based on Windows 10 on ARM in 2021, no matter how good it otherwise is, especially one that is so prohibitively expensive.
Technologytechnave.com

HP EliteBook 840 G8 Notebook PC Price in Malaysia & Specs

The HP EliteBook 840 G8 Notebook PC is powered by an Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 processor, Intel® Iris® Xᵉ Graphics, 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (1 x 16 GB) and a 512 GB PCIe® NVMe™ SSD. It also has a 14" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080) display and weighs Starting at 1.32 kg.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse features a 12-week battery life and an ergonomic design

Experience uninterrupted creativity in the office or when working remotely with the HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse. It’s a great addition to working at a computer every day and even offers a generous 12-week battery life to keep up with a busy schedule. Enjoy its 7 programmable buttons that provide quick access to specific functions based on your needs. Moreover, the HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse features an ergonomic design with a comfortable grip to alleviate wrist pain. It’s also equipped with a hyper-fast scroll wheel with a tili-click function to help you complete tasks quicker. Additionally, this workspace gadget can pair with up to 3 devices for maximum efficiency. All the while, enjoy the freedom to work on any surface with the track-on-glass sensor. Work seamlessly from anywhere when dragging and dropping across multiple devices.
ElectronicsPosted by
Benzinga

Elgato Launches Facecam For Content Creators

Elgato, along with parent company Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR), launched Facecam, a webcam tailor-made for professional content. Facecam captures video in true Full HD 1080p60 through an all-glass studio-quality Elgato Prime lens. Facecam has Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) Starvis image sensor that excels in indoor lighting conditions and...
Technologytechnave.com

HP Laptop 14s Price in Malaysia & Specs

The HP Laptop 14s is powered by an AMD 3020e processor, AMD Radeon™ Graphics, 4 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB) and a 256 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD. It also has a 14" diagonal, HD (1366 x 768) display and weighs Starting at 1.47 kg. Release. Release StatusRelease...
geauganews.com

Reallusion Character Creator Mac Torrent

Reallusion Character Creator Mac Torrent ⚹ DOWNLOAD. Jun 28, 2021 — Reallusion Character Creator Crack With Serial Key Download … are compatible with Windows all versions and smooth work on Mac as well.. Free Mac Torrent. Unknown. Unknown website. | Safe Search. https://www.​freemactorrent.com/reallusion-cartoon-animator-4-41. … unveiling the next exciting features to elevate 2D animation production with intuitive character creation, smart.. Mac OS. Version: v8.13.3615.1; Platform (64 bit only): OS X v10.9 or later; Release Date: December … Character Creation 2D/3D, Standard, PRO, Pipeline, Trial.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechSpot

Cooler Master's Orb X is an egg-shaped, semi-enclosed gaming chair

Editor's take: Cooler Master’s Orb X will seemingly be offered in your choice of white or black color schemes, and RGB lighting looks to be prominently featured throughout. No word yet on pricing or availability, but you can be sure that if this does eventually find its way to the consumer market, it won’t come cheap.
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Guide

HP LaserJet M234dwe review

This HP monochrome multi-function LaserJet delivers high image quality and good performance on the basics. However, not all performance is top-shelf, and the online HP Plus configuration won't suit all users.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechSpot

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack offers on-the-go wireless charging for $99

Highly anticipated: Are you loving your fancy new iPhone 12 but struggling to keep it juiced up while out and about? If so, Apple's got some good news for you. Starting today, you can snag a MagSafe Battery Pack for $99. As the name implies, it's a magnetic battery that attaches to the back of your phone for "safe and reliable" wireless charging no matter where you are.

Comments / 0

Community Policy