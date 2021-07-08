USD 383 budget to exceed revenue neutral rate, county clerk to be notified

Manhattan-Ogden taxpayers are in line to see an increase in property taxes even though USD 383 director of business services Lew Faust said Wednesday the school district’s proposed 2022 property tax rate is lower than this year’s.

Board members unanimously approved a resolution indicating USD 383 would exceed the revenue neutral rate (RNR) for its fiscal year 2022 budget. The district must now notify the Riley County Clerk’s office of the change.

Faust said the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 includes a property tax rate of 61.62 mills, down 0.03 mill from this year. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.

With that rate, the owner of a $100,000 home paying $662.98 in 2021 would pay $678.22 in 2022, considering the average value of a existing single-family home in Riley County increased by 2.2%. This would be an increase of $15.24 or 2.2% from 2021.

While school board members authorized moving forward with the budget process, they haven’t voted on the actual budget. The board could still adjust the budget further.

The RNR is the rate intended to generate the same revenue from property taxes as levied the previous year, while using the total assessed valuation from the current tax year. The rate would be lower when property valuations are up and higher when valuations are down.

The revenue neutral rate uses the general fund, which the state requires to remain at 20 mills, and the capital outlay fund, which is used for school maintenance projects. For 2022, the RNR is at 27.684 mills while the school board’s proposed rate is 28 mills, which is the same as 2021.

The only way to get lower is to reduce the capital outlay levy, but Faust said the district didn’t want to reduce its maintenance funds.

The passage of Senate Bill 13 during the most recent legislative session requires municipal entities, including school districts, to post public notices and hold hearings to alert residents if that entity’s budget might surpass the RNR for a local property tax levy. The new law, which takes effect next year, is meant to inform people of how their tax dollars will be used.

District officials must notify county clerk Rich Vargo by July 20 that they are going to exceed the RNR. Faust said an increase in the district’s assessed valuation of 1.13% will mean the district’s budget will barely surpass the RNR, which triggers a series of individual mailings and public hearings.

Faust said Senate Bill 13 makes school financing “a lot more complicated.”

Faust also reiterated projections in the draft budget. The total estimated general fund for the district is at $49.4 million for FY 2022, which is an increase of $1.75 million over the FY 2021 general fund. The local option budget also sees an increase of about $112,000, from $15.47 million to $15.58 million, respectively. The district’s total budget authority also jumps, from $63.13 million to $64.99 million.

Faust told the board that the district also had its budget reviewed by education officials in Topeka.

“We got a clean bill of health on our draft (from Topeka education officials),” Faust said. “That always feels good.”

At their next board meeting July 21, board members will review the proposed budget with Faust and other district administrators, potentially authorize publishing the budget in The Mercury, and schedule a public hearing on the RNR being exceeded. The budget must be published in The Mercury by Aug. 7.

Board members will vote whether to adopt the 2022 budget at their meeting Sept. 1. Because of the new state statute, the district’s final budget is not required to be submitted to the county clerk and the Kansas State Department of Education until Sept. 5.