Manhattan, KS

USD 383 students will return to school in-person in August

By AJ Dome ajdome@themercury.com
Posted by 
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 14 days ago

Manhattan-Ogden school district superintendent Marvin Wade said Wednesday the district won't offer remote learning as an option for students this upcoming school year.

Wade presented a draft of the district’s reopening plan to the school board. For the upcoming school year, district officials removed the remote learning option implemented last year because of the pandemic. After a first semester of hybrid in-person and online learning, administrators brought back students for in-person classes five days a week during the spring semester of the 2020-21 school year.

Any families who want to do online learning for their students can enroll in Manhattan Virtual Academy, the district's online school.

Wade said the draft plan, which is available on the district website, outlines some rules and requirements to make sure the return to a more normal school environment is a safe and healthy one. He said students and adults who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be required to wear a mask while inside school buildings. People who are not fully vaccinated will have to wear a mask. He said there is no requirement from the state of Kansas at this time to provide evidence of vaccination.

“Our intent is not to be the vaccination police,” Wade said. “We’re going to have a lot of the same mitigation efforts in place; we strongly encourage anyone who can get vaccinated to do so.”

Vaccines are only available for children over the age of 12. Wade said he feels “a responsibility to protect kids” as superintendent, and he would “strongly encourage” families to make decisions for the safety of their elementary school children and have them wear masks to class.

“You as a parent have the ultimate right on whether or not your child is going to wear a mask,” Wade said. “It would be our hope that students under age 12 would wear masks, but ultimately it’s their parents’ decision.”

Wade said district administrators will meet with the local medical advisory task force next Tuesday, and by the end of next week, officials will send a letter to USD 383 families on the status of COVID-19 in the community. Another letter will be sent out in August before school starts with an update on the coronavirus in Manhattan.

Wade said district officials “reserve the right to change course” if COVID-19 worsens locally, or if there is a repeat of positive cases reported.

“We have to look at all the different scenarios and best ways to keep people safe,” Wade said. “At this point, this is the plan that’s out there that we’re comfortable with.”

Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said sanitation practices, like classroom wipe-downs and hand sanitizer stations, would continue in schools.

“Those aren’t going anywhere,” Reid said. “They will probably continue on years down the line.”

Physical distancing will be practiced as much as possible, but Wade noted that they cannot guarantee distancing of 3 feet all the time when students are in school. Board member Brandy Santos asked Wade to inquire with task force members about what people should do if they have had COVID-19 and now have antibodies against the virus.

Wade said the same rules will apply for sports and other school activities, in conjunction with rules from the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

No action was taken following Wade’s report. Earlier in the meeting, board member Curt Herrman praised Wade for his leadership of the district during the pandemic.

“I’m proud of the way our district handled that,” Herrman said. “Well done.”

Board member Katrina Lewison also thanked Wade, saying it was easy to forget about everything district officials accomplished during the pandemic “because there’s other things that take the headlines.”

“I just want you to know that we can take a moment and thank you for your leadership here,” Lewison said.

In other business, the board approved:

  • Numerous items in the consent agenda, including the annual appointments of duty. At the start of a new fiscal year, the board must reappoint several positions, including the board clerk, treasurer, their respective deputies, and legal counsel. There were no changes to any personnel in those positions. Board members also re-adopted rules pertaining to petty cash funds and credit cards, as well as approved several revised policies in the district handbook.
  • A bid from SFSPac of Oak Park, Illinois, for food safety and sanitation systems for the upcoming school year with the option for renewal for $32,101.
  • Buying and installing new mobile shelving and some wall-mounted shelves for libraries at Frank Bergman Elementary, Lee Elementary, and Theodore Roosevelt Elementary, as well as a new circulation desk for Bergman Elementary, from Tesco Industries of Bellville, Texas for $107,064.
  • Buying Apple computers for $39,180 for the Manhattan High School digital photography lab.
  • Buying MacBook laptops from Apple, Inc. of Cupertino, Calif., for $26,180 for teachers in the district’s early learning programs.

