First Christian Church demolition on hold because of historic status inquiry

The lower level of the former First Christian Church building at 115 Courthouse Plaza seen in May 2020 after Riley County purchased the building from the church. The county commission reviewed the cost of asbestos removal on Thursday. Photo by Savannah Rattanavong

Riley County's potential demolition of the former First Christian Church is on hold in light of a state board's consideration of the building's historic status.

County counselor Clancy Holeman told the commission Thursday that the Kansas Historical Sites Review Board will hold a hearing Aug. 7 to discuss whether to designate the FCC building at 115 Courthouse Plaza as a historic site.

The building isn’t listed on the local, state or national registries of historic places. The FCC building sits just outside the nationally registered Downtown Manhattan Historic District.

Holeman recommended commissioners officially voice their opposition to making the building a historic site through a notarized statement. Holeman said if the board designated the church building as historic, it would limit what county officials could do with the structure and require permission from the review board before making any changes to the building. Commissioners voted 2-1 in May to seek bids for demolishing the building.

Commissioner Kathryn Focke voted against the measure in May. On Thursday, she said she would not sign any such notarized statement. She told The Mercury she supports giving the church historic designation, and said she plans to write a letter stating her interest in saving the building.

Focke said there are “a lot of people, thousands of people in the community” who are not in favor of demolishing the building. She said she thinks the commission should reconsider using the 44,000 square feet available in the building. Commission chair John Ford said he does not believe the building will provide what the county needs for expansion of services.

Ford said he is not “chomping at the bit” to demolish the building, and in May he said it was not his goal to destroy “historic” buildings, yet the cost of renovating the church into more office space for future county needs would be immense.

“I didn’t vote for the purchase of it to start with,” Ford said. “We’re at the point where I don’t think it’s fiscally responsible to keep putting money into this scenario long-term.”

Ford retracted his support for buying the church last year as he felt there were other priorities needing to be addressed during the pandemic. Former commissioners Marvin Rodriguez and Ron Wells approved the purchase.

In the meantime, the commission unanimously approved using capital improvement project funds for workers to remove walls lined with asbestos in the 112-year-old building. Asbestos removal must take place regardless of when demolition occurs.

In April, county clerk Rich Vargo recommended the county demolish the aging structure, turn the space into a parking lot, and eventually start anew, as that was the original plan he discussed with church leaders.

A letter published in The Mercury in May by the Manhattan/Riley County Preservation Alliance advocated for keeping the building intact. The letter stated that the group “would like to urge county commissioners to seek expert input from structural engineers, architects, and preservation professionals and to not act in haste” in demolishing the building.

In other business, commissioners approved in a 2-1 vote drafting a resolution for an ordinance to prohibit smoking in Riley County parks. Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs said the public health advisory committee and the county parks board are both in board with the idea.

Ford said he was “shocked” that this type of ordinance wasn’t already on the books. Commissioner Greg McKinley said he doesn’t “really see the need for this” as he has not heard any complaints from people about smoking in public parks. McKinley voted against the measure. Focke asked Gibbs if vaping would apply under this proposed ordinance, which it would. Vaping is part of the city of Manhattan’s ordinance prohibiting smoking in public buildings.

Officials gave no timeframe for when the commission would vote on an ordinance.