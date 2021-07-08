What to expect during the Sundays on State events in the Loop

2020 was—among many other things—the unofficial year of new hobbies, when many of us turned to sourdough starters, knitting needles and other diversions to escape the doldrums of social distancing and stay-at-home orders. Life is looking a lot closer to normal now, but just because quarantine is over doesn't mean you should stop being curious. Welcome to Hobbies 2.0, a new series in which we talk to local experts who can help you dive into the world of post-pandemic hobbies. They'll walk us through the basics of their field with a bit of tried-and-true advice, from how to get started to places where you can continue to build your burgeoning skills (and hey, maybe even make some new friends along the way).