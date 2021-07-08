Cancel
Chicago, IL

What to expect during the Sundays on State events in the Loop

By Emma Krupp
Time Out Chicago
Time Out Chicago
 12 days ago
Ever wonder what it would be like to walk down the middle of State Street without the threat of oncoming traffic? You'll have a chance to find out in the coming weeks. Beginning on July 11, the iconic (and oftentimes car-clogged) Loop thoroughfare will shut down vehicle traffic on select Sundays for a series of events called Sundays on State, a new, free-to-attend street fair that's bringing live music, sidewalk dining and tons of other activations to a three-block stretch of State Street.

Time Out Chicago

Time Out Chicago

Chicago, IL
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

