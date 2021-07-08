Cancel
Colorado State

America's steepest via ferrata opens in Colorado mountain town

By Breanna Sneeringer
outtherecolorado.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe steepest and most vertical Via Ferrata in North America has opened in Colorado and it features 625 feet of vertical climbing. Dubbed the 'Cloud Ladder' route, this guided-only Estes Park-area route features lots of exposure and two headwall sections, eventually reaching an elevation of 9,250 feet. The new route is part of The Alpine Jewel, an adventure park that's home to a via ferrata network with routes ranging in difficulty from “blue” to “double black diamond" levels.

