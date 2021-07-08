What Does Your Resting Heart Rate Say About Your Health?

Getting enough sleep is really important. Researchers from the UK Biobank group found that higher levels of physical activity might be able to counteract the negative health impact of poor sleep. Study authors note that exercise and high-quality sleep definitely have very good effects on health, but note that, “Poor sleep was associated with a high risk [of] all-cause and cause-specific mortality, and these risks were markedly exacerbated among participants with insufficient [exercise].” EatingWell’s assistant nutrition digital editor, Jessica Ball, (who was not involved with the research) adds, “As with anything, choosing whether to wake up and exercise or sleep-in varies based on every individual situation—there is no right or wrong answer. That said, if you are consistently sacrificing sleep for morning workouts, it could be worth trying to restructure your routine to workout at another point in the day. Exercise won’t be as beneficial for your body if you have racked up significant ‘sleep debt.’”
