Eleven Belgium has agreed a new rights deal to broadcast the UEFA Nations League, alongside the UEFA Euro 2024 and FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. Eleven’s UEFA Nations League coverage will get underway again in October with the semi-final clashes Belgium vs France and Italy vs Spain. Eleven will go on to bring fans all the action from the UEFA Nations League until 2025. Coverage will include the 2022 and 2024 UEFA Nations League campaigns and the 2023 and 2025 UEFA Nations League Finals.