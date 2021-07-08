Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Val’ Trailer: Val Kilmer Tells His Life Story

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

He’s played a top gun, a top secret secret agent, Moses, a rock and roll legend, a Saint, and even a Batman. Now Val Kilmer is telling his own story in a new documentary. Titled Val, the film — which is set to premiere at Cannes later this month — is partly assembled from Kilmer’s own vast archive of home movies, which supposedly amounts to thousands of hours of video tapes and film reels that he personally shot throughout his life. The doc also reveals what Kilmer has been up to in the last several years. While he’s feeling good now, a long battle with throat cancer left Kilmer without his voice.

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Moses
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Batman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Val Kilmer fans send support after documentary clip shows actor speaking with voice box post-cancer surgery

Fans of Val Kilmer have expressed support for the actor after the trailer was released for a new documentary film about his life.In the trailer for Val, the Heat and Batman Forever star is seen speaking with the use of a voice box.Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, and initially kept his condition private. While treating the disease, Kilmer underwent a tracheotomy which affected his ability to talk.Much of the documentary is comprised of videos taken by Kilmer himself throughout his life, taken either at home or while making movies. Directed by Leo Scott and Ting...
Posted by
The US Sun

Val Kilmer voice box: Did the actor smoke?

VAL Kilmer opened up about his battle with throat cancer in a new Amazon documentary. The Top Gun star produced Val, a film set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, before hitting theatres on July 23, 2021. Why does Val Kilmer use a voice box?. Val had to undergo...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Val Kilmer’s Kids Mercedes, 29, & Jack, 26, Look So Grown Up & Glamorous At Cannes — Photo

Val Kilmer’s children looked dazzling at the Cannes Film Festival, attending a screening of the documentary about their famous father. Jack, 26, and Mercedes, 29, Kilmer showed off just how grown up they are at a Wednesday July 7 screening for the documentary Val, which they co-produced, about their dad Val Kilmer, 61. The siblings looked fabolous at the screening. Mercedes wore a stunning black ballgown with black open-toed high heels. She also included a bit of flare with her outfit, adding a matching black cape to the get-up. Jack, meanwhile, was a little more pared down. He wore blue jeans, an untucked white button down and black blazer, as he posed with his sister. Besides looking very mature and handsome, Jack also bares a striking resemblance to when his father was younger.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Val Kilmer Gets Candid about His Life & Throat Cancer Recovery in Trailer for New Documentary: ‘Emotionally Inspiring’

After a written memoir last year, prolific actor and screen legend Val Kilmer is set to release a documentary detailing his life story and his battle with throat cancer. Val Kilmer is undoubtedly one of the big names of his generation of actors. The 61-year-old is a recipient of multiple awards and has appeared in a series of high-ranking movies, including “Top Gun.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Val Kilmer's Son and Daughter, Who Are Actors Now Too

Movie star Val Kilmer, now 61, publicly revealed in 2017 that he had spent the previous two years receiving treatment for throat cancer. He's been cancer-free for several years, but due to the tracheotomy that saved his life, the Batman Forever actor's voice has changed and he has to use a feeding tube because he can't ingest food orally. Regardless, he's continued to work, most recently piecing together a documentary about his life called Val, which just had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Although he himself didn't show up to the photo call, Val Kilmer's son and daughter went in his place. To see how Mercedes and Jack Kilmer are following in their dad's footsteps and how they were involved in the moving documentary, read on.
CelebritiesVulture

Val Kilmer Is Finally the Main Character

Val Kilmer has been appearing in other people’s films for nearly 40 years, but, as is revealed in his new documentary, Val, he’s been filming himself for even longer. He started shooting video as a kid on his father’s California ranch, making 16mm remakes and parodies of his favorite movies with his late brother Wesley. Kilmer shot through his alternatively transcendent and traumatic experiences playing Doc Holliday, Batman, Jim Morrison, and Iceman; he shot through the rosy glow of the beginnings of his marriage to Joanne Whalley and the protracted crumbling of it; he shot through his 2017 diagnosis of throat cancer and the subsequent treatments that rendered him almost unable to speak; and he shot through his obsession with and efforts to turn his own version of Mark Twain’s life story into a theater show and, hopefully, someday, a completed film.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Val Kilmer Forever: How the actor turned out to be a superhero in real life too

I thought Val Kilmer was a superhero from the first time I laid eyes on him. He was my first big-screen Batman, stirring some note of excitement in my soul that had remained untroubled by Adam West’s shark-repellent-bat-spray-wielding TV version. I was nine years old when Batman Forever arrived in cinemas, which was probably exactly the right age to be awed by its schlocky, larger-than-life charms. There was Tommy Lee Jones, seething as the terrifying Two-Face, Jim Carrey stealing scenes as the demented Riddler, and, at the heart of it all, there was Val himself, a superhero who looked like...
Posted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Val Kilmer Documentary ‘Val’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

As its title suggests, Val is a first-person chronicle, and one that doesn’t stand on ceremony. That’s not merely because directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo capture the musings of their subject, Val Kilmer, with a sense of unguarded intimacy, but because much of the material they’ve gathered was shot by Kilmer himself. The documentary embraces his many facets: movie star, character actor, cancer survivor, visual artist, writer, spiritual warrior, jokester, proud parent. To that list it adds another crucial accomplishment, the very reason the film exists: cinematographer.
MoviesScreendaily

How Cannes Val Kilmer doc 'Val' will make viewers "fall in love" with the enigmatic actor

In Cannes Premiere entry Val, longtime editors Leo Scott and Ting Poo (editor of 2018 best documentary short Oscar winner Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405) team up for their joint directorial debut as they film the daily life of Top Gun, Tombstone, and Batman Forever star Val Kilmer and weave in footage from thousands of hours of home movies Kilmer shot over several decades documenting his personal and professional life.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Dreadful Bruce Willis Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Bruce Willis has been on autopilot for a while. Push a pile of cash his way and he’ll star in anything, resulting in a string of abysmal straight-to-VOD duds like Hard Kill, Breach, Survive the Night, and Trauma Center. Despite being front and center on the posters, Willis generally plays a supporting role in these movies and expends the minimum effort needed to pick up his cheque. But now, for some reason, one of his worst is currently climbing the Netflix charts: Cosmic Sin.
MoviesVulture

Nicolas Cage Is Afraid to Watch His Next Movie

Judging by the promo materials for the new indie drama Pig, it would seem the movie fits neatly into what Grub Street recently called the “Nicolas Cage Loses His Fucking Mind for 90 Minutes” canon — a subgenre the Oscar-winning actor himself handily refers to as “Cage Rage.” Appearing as a Rasputin-esque forager living in self-imposed isolation in the Pacific Northwest, his character’s life is upended by the violent abduction of his beloved, truffle-sniffing pig. This predicament would appear to compel a Farmer McGregor–gone–John Wick–style mission of rescue and revenge. “Get yourself another pig,” the character is advised. “Who has my pig?” Cage hisses.
TV & Videospurecountry1067.com

Amazon Studio releases trailer for Val Kilmer documentary ‘Val”

Amazon Prime Video shared a trailer for the new documentary ‘Val,” featuring actor Val Kilmer. In the preview, Kilmer, 61, reflects on his “magical life” and career. The documentary features Kilmer’s home movies from throughout the decades, including footage from the sets of Top Gun and Batman Forever. In addition, Val features narration from Kilmer’s son, Jack Kilmer, and new interviews with Kilmer himself, who confirmed in 2017 that he was “healing” from a battle with throat cancer.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: In 1988, Val Kilmer Closed Out the Festival in ‘Willow’

Cannes has a history of screening Hollywood blockbusters alongside headier art fare. In 1993, festivalgoers thrilled to Sylvester Stallone dangling from a mountaintop in Renny Harlin’s Cliffhanger. In 1987, audiences swooned to Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey when Dirty Dancing earned a special screening. And in 1988, Ron Howard’s Willow closed out the 41st festival.
MoviesVanity Fair

Steven Spielberg’s Next Movie Will Tell His Own Life Story

The notion of an author writing an autobiographical book is nothing unusual, but it’s extremely rare for moviemakers to tell their own life stories on film. That’s what Steven Spielberg is apparently planning to do with his own next project. The film doesn’t have a title yet, but a casting...
Boston, MAWBUR

Actor Val Kilmer Pieces Together Home Videos In Wistful Autobiographical Documentary

By far the strangest interview I ever conducted was with Val Kilmer. In 2005, he was in town to host the Boston Film Festival premiere of “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” an event I was later informed Kilmer could not be cajoled out of his hotel room to attend. That morning, however, the star was in high spirits and amusing himself to no end by making life as difficult as possible for the studio’s regional publicist, a bright and capable young woman who shortly thereafter left to pursue what I can only hope was a more rewarding line of work. She’d arranged a traditional press junket, in which Kilmer and the film’s writer-director Shane Black were shuffled back and forth between hotel rooms to speak to waiting journalists. Except when it came time to talk to me, Kilmer’s eyes bugged out and his face went ashen with mock terror. “No!” he shouted, and bolted from the room, sprinting down the hotel hallway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy