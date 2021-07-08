‘Val’ Trailer: Val Kilmer Tells His Life Story
He’s played a top gun, a top secret secret agent, Moses, a rock and roll legend, a Saint, and even a Batman. Now Val Kilmer is telling his own story in a new documentary. Titled Val, the film — which is set to premiere at Cannes later this month — is partly assembled from Kilmer’s own vast archive of home movies, which supposedly amounts to thousands of hours of video tapes and film reels that he personally shot throughout his life. The doc also reveals what Kilmer has been up to in the last several years. While he’s feeling good now, a long battle with throat cancer left Kilmer without his voice.y105fm.com
