Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

I gave birth after a nightclub shift & had no idea I was pregnant – I stayed a size 10 and boozed throughout

By Katie Storey
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5gSd_0arRdVDb00

A WOMAN has shared how she gave birth after working a shift at a nightclub, but had no idea she was pregnant as she didn't put on any weight and boozed throughout the time she was expecting.

Sally Smith, 23, is now mum to one-year-old son Gabriel, known as Gabe, but only found out she was pregnant when she went into labour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvZvV_0arRdVDb00
A woman has shared how she had no idea she was pregnant until she gave birth after working a shift at a nightclub Credit: Kennedy News

Describing giving birth as the "most surreal experience", Sally explained that she hadn't felt like anything was "out of the ordinary" as she was using contraception and was still having periods while pregnant.

No bump in sight, Sally says she didn't put on any weight and stayed a size 10 the whole time, during which she continued to drink on nights out and partied at five different festivals including Parklife and Glastonbury.

Her friends had joked that she was pregnant after Sally would get sick after having a drink at work, but without any tell-tale signs, she simply brushed off the idea.

"If I had a drink after work I was always sick and people would joke that I was pregnant and I’d be like ‘if I was pregnant, I’d be eight months pregnant now’ - that was kind of the running joke at work for a while," she admitted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1lse_0arRdVDb00
Sally Smith, 23, woke up with intense stomach cramps only to be told she was having a baby Credit: Kennedy News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZhvbT_0arRdVDb00
Sally had no signs she was pregnant while expecting and admits she boozed on nights out the whole time Credit: Kennedy News

Sally says she had "really bad back pain" when she would have been seven to eight months pregnant, but again she passed it off as just an ache from moving heavy deliveries at work.

”Everything had an answer for - there was nothing out of the ordinary," she insists, adding that it was when she was seen by a paramedic, who could see the baby's head, that she realised she was about to become a mum.

In March last year, Sally had been working and fell asleep after her shift, but woke up with what she thought was intense stomach cramps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQMiT_0arRdVDb00
Sally said she didn't get a bump at all and didn't put any weight on while pregnant Credit: Kennedy News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46MDy2_0arRdVDb00
She stayed a size 10-12 throughout her pregnancy Credit: Kennedy News

Phoning her sister for advice, Sally then got into the bath and that's when she thinks her waters must have broken.

Paramedics arrived at her home to take her to hospital, with the mum recalling: "[The paramedic] walked in and I was lying on the floor and she said ‘well, we can see a head, you’re definitely having a baby’.

”That’s when I was kind of like ‘ok’... we got in the ambulance and we could already see his head and as we were pulling up to the hospital, that’s where I gave birth.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27U4Dt_0arRdVDb00
Sally had just finished uni and spent the summer partying Credit: Kennedy News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XyiBM_0arRdVDb00
She welcomed son Gabe in March 2020 just before lockdown hit Credit: Kennedy News

At first, she remembers freaking out over becoming a mum, but says any doubts or concerns she had soon vanished when she held her son for the first time.

Sally, who finished uni months before giving birth, says: "When I was giving birth I remember thinking ‘well I can’t have a baby, I’m 23, I’ve just been promoted so how am I meant to look after a baby when I work such long hours?’

"As soon as they put him on my chest I was alright because he was there and completely fine. I was just so calm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W5ODb_0arRdVDb00
While pregnant, Sally had worked and partied at five different festivals Credit: Kennedy News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6Z8j_0arRdVDb00
While she freaked out at first at news she was in labour, Sally says she loves being a mum Credit: Kennedy News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1339EA_0arRdVDb00
She says her surprise baby Gabe is the "best thing" that has ever happened to her Credit: Kennedy News

“Not to sound corny but I was just completely in love. I was like ‘right I’m fine, I’ll be able to do it because he’s here,' I was filled with love and totally obsessed with him from the start.”

Shortly after welcoming her son Gabe, Sally says lockdown hit and while her family were super supportive over her new arrival, many of her friends were shocked to hear she'd had a baby.

As well as telling her pals, Sally had to tell her ex-boyfriend, Gabe's father, that she'd had his baby.

The pair had dated at uni but split in in July 2019 - eight months prior to Sally giving birth.

Initially she text him asking for him to ring her and broke the news over the phone, but says her ex was "really supportive".

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gabe's dad wasn't able to meet him for the first few months and Sally admits it was difficult having to deal with a newborn.

Pushing through it, she says that having Gabe is the "best thing" that has ever happened to her.

"He's just the cheekiest little lad in the world and is so funny," she gushes.

"Just the loveliest little lad, he's just such a dream."

For more real life stories, one woman reveals 'I’m a mum of five after I tried for ‘one more baby’ and had quads – it’s absolutely knackering'.

Plus, this woman shares her insane glow-up after getting dumped by her ex – and now she’s so hot she doesn’t even want him back.

And a mum shares 'I gave birth to a huge 11lb baby – so big he wears clothes for six-month-olds and his umbilical cord was like a tow rope'.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
221K+
Followers
23K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclub#Uni
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Celebrities
Related
YogaPeople

Pregnant Halsey 'Felt Like Such a Failure' After Stopping Prenatal Vitamins Due to 'Bad' Vomiting

Halsey is opening up about feeling guilty for cutting back on prenatal vitamins during their pregnancy. The 26-year-old "Graveyard" singer, who uses she/they pronouns, stars on the cover of Allure's August 2021 issue, giving rare insight into her pregnancy and relationship with Alev Aydin, with whom she's expecting her first baby. Halsey recalls becoming ill early in the pregnancy, soon opting to forgo prenatal vitamins to preserve her health.
CelebritiesEssence

'I Thought It Was Going To Consume Me And I Was Going To Lose My Babies': Nivea On Past Addiction To Cocaine

Singer Nivea is back and she's stronger, happier and healthier than before. While many people think of Nivea and recall the days of her singing “Don’t Mess With My Man” with Jagged Edge or “Danger” with Mystikal, the star has been open and honest about the dark times she’s been through since her days of making hit songs in the early ’00s. From creative roadblocks and dips in self-confidence to taking on the responsibility of raising four kids as a single mom and battles with drugs, Nivea has overcome a lot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy