COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby hippopotamus! It’s the first hippo born at the zoo in Colorado Springs in 32 years — and officials say mom and baby appear to be healthy and bonding well. “With a final push, a little splash and some adorable baby hippo ear wiggles, 28-year-old Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Nile hippopotamus, Zambezi, welcomed her first calf,” zoo officials wrote on Facebook. (credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo) The calf was born at 1:57 p.m. on Tuesday. Zoo officials say the baby hippo popped up from underwater, bobbed up and down, and swam...