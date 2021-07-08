Cancel
Austin, TX

Multiple people shot at a Motel 6; suspect unknown

Austin Star-News
Austin Star-News
 12 days ago

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) Late Tuesday night the Austin Police Department responded to a shooting at a Motel 6.

The motel was in the 7100 block of North I-35 and the shooting happened just after 11 p.m., according to CBS Austin.

Three people were sent to a local trauma center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police spent 6 hours trying to figure out what happened. According to police the shooting happened at the back of the motel, and those involved met up in one room.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

It is unknown whether multiple people fired shots and if the victims knew the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call APD. Tips can be anonymous.

