A Special Screening of ‘Slacker’ is Planned in Honor of its 30th Anniversary

Following a day in the life of overeducated (and unemployed) Austin misfits, Richard Linklater’s film Slacker was created with a $23,000 budget and a handful of multitasking artists and actors exactly 30 years ago. Little did any of them know, however, that the film would help usher in a new wave of indie filmmaking in America—nor did they know that it would come to define Austin, acting as a “touchstone” for Generation X.